YouTube seems to be experiencing a widespread outage

What you need to know

Some users have reported on DownDetector that they're unable to see video previews.

While others have reported that everything seems to be working fine, but slower than usual.

The outage began at 1:00 p.m. ET and is still ongoing, with over 5,000 people reporting issues with the streaming app.

YouTube's webpage seems to be facing a widespread outage that is impacting only the webpage of the streaming app as of now. The outage began approximately around 1 p.m. ET with users saying they had “video streaming” issues.

Several users reported the outage on DownDetector, claiming that YouTube's website seems to be down, with no video previews loading. While some say that despite everything on the streaming website working, it was slower than usual (as reported by 9to5Google).

According to DownDetector, there was a spike in outage reports around 2:30 p.m. ET, with approximately 5,000 people confirming they had trouble accessing YouTube and seeing a blank screen instead of the videos.

(Image credit: DownDetector)

To break things down, 83% faced issues with the website, 15% of users saw video streaming issues, and 3% of users reported that they weren't able to access the YouTube app. The site showed outages in New York City, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Other major metropolitan areas across Canada and other parts of the world were encountering similar issues.

Neither Google nor YouTube has acknowledged the outage, while several users even took to social media to voice out the issues they were facing with the streaming platform. 9to5Google notes that users reported seeing a surge in ad-blocker warnings across the website. Some users took to Reddit to share a temporary fix for the issue, stating that disabling ad blockers on the site helped them gain access back to YouTube.

That said, it is important to note that YouTube Ads remain one of the major contributors to Google's revenue. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted that YouTube ads brought in $8.93 billion, just in the first quarter of 2025. And when users turn on ad blockers, they prevent these ads from being displayed, directly impacting YouTube's ability to generate revenue from advertising.

However, it is important to note that YouTube is slowly functioning normally and the number of outage reports have also significantly reduced on DownDetector