On Tuesday morning, several Slack users were reportedly experiencing issues in connecting with the messaging platforms and were having problems with loading the threads as well, according to the latest Slack Status page.

The Slack team appears to have quickly acknowledged the problem and started its investigation, which suggested a backend database routing issue, which made the messaging platform’s features unusable for some. After just a few hours, the issue with the platform has been resolved.

(Image credit: Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central)

The Slack status page has further indicated that users experiencing problems in sending messages, loading channels, threads, canvases, Activity, and client details — will now see them working as the support team assures improvements being seen.

The last update from the status page indicates that everything was fixed by Tuesday (May 13) at 5:37 a.m. (GMT+5:30). The Slack team has also apologized for the disruptions caused during the day. Since the issue appears to have been triggered early in the morning, not many users must have experienced the issue.

However, the latest outage is believed to be the second major outage of the year as one of them happened early this year, in February. It was also a global outage, which took down several workplace communications offline. The issues included trouble logging in, messaging, and other app features.

Slack was able to restore the full functionality to all affected features of the platform and suggested users to reload the application to get it up smooth and running after the fix. We recommend users to do the same this time as well, since a smaller percentage of users appear to have been affected with the issue this morning.

Meanwhile, Slack has further assured that it is currently monitoring all health metrics and “working to resolve a small backlog of queued items.”