Massive Slack outage takes workplaces offline

(Update: 2/26 12:42 pm): Slack's mobile app seems to be back online for some, as the company is working on a fix. However desktop version remains offline.

What you need to know

Slack is experiencing a worldwide outage that has taken several workplace communications offline.

Users are having trouble logging in, messaging, and viewing other in-app features

The company confirmed issues with logins, single sign-on (SSO), and app integrations.

They're currently working on fixing the issue, however, there seems to be no timeline as to when the app will be up and running.

Slack, the messaging app is experiencing an outage this morning(Feb. 26). Several workplaces that rely heavily on this app to communicate across the globe seem to have been seeing a "We’re having trouble loading your workspace" message pop up at the center of their slack screens.

As of now, users on Slack are unable to send or receive texts, view workflows or threads, and other in-app features. Some are having trouble logging in to the app as well. Slack also confirmed issues with logins, single sign-on (SSO), and app integrations.

According to Slack's status page, the company says they're currently investigating the reason behind this massive outage that began around 10:27 a.m. Eastern Time.

"Thank you for your continued patience as we continue investigating. We'll be following up with further updates as they become available."

There is no timeline for when the app will be back online.

This is a developing story...

