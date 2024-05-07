Threads gain new ability to limit users from quoting posts

What you need to know

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announces a new ability to users on Threads.

It allows users to limit who can quote their posts on the micro-blogging site.

Users can choose to quote their posts on the platform from "Anyone," "Profiles you follow," or "Mentioned only."

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, wants to offer users more control over their experience and make Threads, the sibling app, a more positive environment.

As a result, the rival app to Twitter is gaining a new feature that allows users to limit who can quote Threads posts on the platform, and the rollout of the new feature has already begun, says Mosseri in the Threads app (via TechCrunch).

"The ability to limit who can quote your Threads posts is now available to everyone. You can allow quotes from everyone on Threads, only those you follow, or disable quote posts entirely. "

As TechCrunch points out, the new quote controls feature is built on the previous those who can reply to their posts feature that works similarly to Threads' rival X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The new feature works on the mobile app and the web version of Meta's microblogging service. Users can enable the ability while posting a new thread where the aforementioned reply and the new quote control feature are bundled together right next to the post button. Tapping it would give users "Anyone," "Profiles you follow," and "Mentioned only," which, needless to say, are self-explanatory.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The feature is beneficial for users who share their thoughts or opinions on the platform, and it restricts others who look to demean or troll them, a safe space to share thoughts, as Moseeri mentioned in the announcement post.

As the publication further notes, not all Thread users are probably present to share positive thoughts, and some may share objectionable content. In such cases, users cannot quote the post without utilizing the new quote control feature.

Then, posting from individual accounts and capturing a screenshot of the user's message can be the only option to draw attention to such posts. Nevertheless, unlike before the new tool existed, the users who posted it might not be aware that someone is pointing out their recent post to others.