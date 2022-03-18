Twitter makes it easier to search for Communities on the web

What you need to know

Twitter has begun testing a way to search for communities on the web.

The new search bar will populate relevant results as you type.

The search bar will eventually be available on iOS and Android.

Twitter has been hard at work building up its Communities feature to encourage more engagement among its users. On Friday, the platform announced that it's testing a new feature that should make it easier to find Communities that you may be interested in.

Twitter is adding a search bar to the Communities tab that will surface relevant results as you type. The search bar can be accessed from the magnifying glass icon on the top right corner. From there, you can type your inquiry for a community you may be interested in.

we understand finding Communities can be hard — now it’s a little easier! we’re starting to test the ability to search for Communities on web! try it and tell us what you think so we can better it for iOS and Android pic.twitter.com/VATeGHFwJ1March 18, 2022 See more

Amid a seemingly endless number of Communities, the search bar is a fairly basic way to sift through them. However, as mentioned in the tweet, the feature is only available on the web for now, although it will eventually come to the Twitter app on iOS and the best Android phones.

Twitter's algorithms already attempt to surface Communities that may be relevant to you, which you can find within the Discover section of the Communities tab. However, it's not always on the mark, so the search option should be particularly helpful in lieu of an official directory.

Communities are Twitter's answer to Facebook Groups and a way to foster more engaging conversations on the platform by allowing users to create and join a community based on their interests. It first launched in September 2021 on iOS before landing on Android devices earlier this year.

Android is HERE!if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!) pic.twitter.com/jHIhngixKDJanuary 19, 2022 See more

Twitter Communities is still in beta, so not everyone may have full access to the feature. If you don't have access to the Communities tab on the web, you may be able to bring it up by joining a Community, some of which you can find on the official Twitter account. You must have a public account in order to join a Community.