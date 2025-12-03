Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here, and it finally assigned you a vibe club

What you need to know

Spotify Wrapped 2025 introduces new features like listening age and top albums for a personalized music experience.

AI enhancements allow users to explore significant streaming days and nostalgic listening habits.

New 'Spotify Club' connects users with similar musical tastes through interactive community engagement.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Is it that time of the year already? Spotify unleashed its highly popular Spotify Wrapped this morning (Dec. 3), which gives you a personalized look at your listening habits, including the songs you had on loop for several days, your favorite artists you listened to, and more. The streaming platform has been dropping hints on its "wrapped" feature for a few days now, and finally, it has landed for its listeners, as confirmed in an X post.

Psssst, we wrapped something special for you. Spotify Wrapped is here. pic.twitter.com/fWPE0iKtN8December 3, 2025

Like every year, Spotify gives you your "Classic Core Stats" in a typical Instagram story style. These stories include the user's total minutes listened, their Top five songs, which is presented in a fun interactive quiz for the user to guess their top track before it is revealed, neat, right?

Last year's Spotify Wrapped brought in a whole bunch of AI features, like an AI DJ that got an upgrade, and an AI Playlist would help you create different playlists using information from Wrapped.

What's new this year

(Image credit: Shruti Shekar/ Android Central)

Spotify has brought in some new features, like your "listening age," which compares your musical tastes to others’ in your age group, based on the release dates of the tracks you listened to the most.

Furthermore, for the first time, users also get to see a list of their top albums, top podcasts, and also their top audio genre based on the audiobooks they've heard on the app. Spotify has also snuck in messages from authors of the user's favorite audiobook, including authors like Dan Brown, James Patterson, Abby Jimenez, and more.

Additionally, a new "Spotify Club" will connect you with others who like the kind of music you listen to. "You’ll be sorted into one of six Clubs—each representing a unique listening style—and see the role you play within that community," Spotify added in its press release.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Spotify) (Image credit: Spotify) (Image credit: Spotify)

The company seems to be leaning into AI a lot more, bringing "Listening Archive," which will enable users to explore details of their most memorable or significant streaming days from the past year. Stories are captioned "the biggest listening day," "the most nostalgic day," and so on.