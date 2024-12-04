Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, complete with some surprising help from Google

What you need to know

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is officially here, providing a recap of everything you listened to this year.

In addition to the normal stats and curated playlists, Spotify threw a bit of AI into the mix.

With the help of Google's NotebookLM, there's a new "My Wrapped AI podcast" that provides a "personalized Audio Overview."

Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, the year is rapidly coming to an end. And just like clockwork, Spotify Wrapped 2024 is starting to roll out, letting you know everything you didn't want to know about your listening habits.

As expected, when accessing your personalized Wrapped landing page, you're presented with a bunch of curated playlists, along with the "Made for you" for music and "Your shows" for podcasts. Tap the "Let's go" button, and the Spotify app gives us an Instagram Stories-like experience, revealing different stats about what you listened to throughout the year.

(Image credit: Spotify)

That's not all that Spotify Wrapped 2024 includes, as there's a bit of AI thrown into the mix. After being introduced for Premium subscribers earlier this year, AI DJ gets an upgrade as it is now capable of "providing commentary about your year alongside the music that soundtracked it." With AI Playlist, you're now able to prompt the app to create different playlists using information from Wrapped.

Although we figured AI would be included in some capacity, we didn't expect to see Google involved. There's an all-new "My Wrapped AI Podcast," which Spotify states was "built with Google's NotebookLM", via the Audio Overview feature.

(Image credit: Spotify)

While it might sound odd to listen to an AI-generated podcast just to remind you that Drake lost to Kendrick, there's no denying that this is a unique addition. Plus, the podcast features "two dynamic hosts using generative AI," so it'll be interesting to see if this hangs around.

Google managed to beat Spotify to the punch, as YouTube Music Recap 2024 began rolling out in the middle of November. While there are some new and unique features, there's actually not as much subscriber-facing AI integration as you might have thought.

If you want you're a Spotify Premium subscriber and want to check out your Wrapped 2024, make sure the app is updated to the latest version. Then, it can be found amongst the filter buttons at the top of the screen.