Lucky few get a head start on their YouTube Music 2024 Recap

What you need to know

A Reddit user already has their hands on YouTube Music 2024 Recap.

The Recap, which should normally arrive towards the end of November or the first week of December, is already here for some.

If more users get the Recap in the coming days, it will be quite earlier than Spotify's Wrapped.

YouTube Music has a fancy way of engaging its users by showing them the top songs, albums, and artists they've listened to over the year. It is called YouTube Music Recap. Some lucky users this year are getting an early preview of their recaps.

A Reddit user, FesteringDarkness (via Android Authority), appears to be one of the lucky YouTube Music users who have already gotten their hands on the YouTube Recap 2024. Per the shared screenshot of the latest Recap, one can see the user's respective Top artists and Top Tracks on YouTube Music that they listened to the most throughout 2024.

Additionally, users can see the number of total minutes they spent on the YouTube Music app listening to their favorites. Alongside the top tracks and artists, users can notice their top albums as well. While the Recap is kind of new to YouTube's streaming platform, its competitor Spotify has had it for a while, dubbed Spotify Wrapped.

If history is any guide, the latter's summary frequently arrives early. Just after Spotify's Wrapped last year, YouTube Music released its 2023 Recap, which took place in late November 2023. Even though we are in the same month this year, some individuals receiving it ahead of schedule could indicate that YouTube Music will release the Recap early.

Alternatively, the person who received it might have been extremely fortunate, or there might have been a glitch in the streaming service. As more users may receive it in the upcoming weeks, it should become evident.

Users who want to access their Recap on YouTube Music can either look for the banner, which should appear when the Recap of their music is ready, or navigate to the "Your Recap" section from their My Account page on the music streaming app.

Meanwhile, YouTube and YouTube Music gained some nifty improvements through a major update last month. The music streaming service has introduced new Badges, which users can add to their favorite creators.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, both have gained the ability to customize their playlist thumbnails by choosing a photo of their personal choice or relying on Generative AI entirely.