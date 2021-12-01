If you spend much of your day with wireless headphones in your ears, then you're probably also logging tons of hours on your favorite streaming music service. As great as these services are at surfacing new artists for us to discover, it's also fun to revisit our old favorites at the end of each year. Thankfully, most of these services feature a version of your most-played music, packaged for you in a convenient playlist. Here's how to find those year in review playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited.

How to find your Spotify 2021 Wrapped Playlists

Open the Spotify app. Scroll until you see the #SpotifyWrapped section (it should be just below your recently played). Tap on Your 2021 Wrapped is here. Here, you can scroll through an Instagram Stories-style view of your most-played favorites. Tap to go through the story panels. Return to the main screen of the app. Scroll down a bit until you find the Your 2021 in review section that shows a preview of personalized albums. There are two Wrapped albums available, including Your Top Songs 2021 and Your Artists Revealed. Tap the Your 2021 in review banner above the albums to browse through more year-end playlists.

How to find your Apple Music Replay 2021 Playlist

Open the Apple Music app. Tap on the Listen Now tab. Scroll down and tap on the Replay 2021 card.

How to find your YouTube Music 2020 Year in Review Playlists

Open the YouTube Music app. If you don't immediately see your 2020 Year in Review playlist, scroll down until you find it. Under the 2020 Hits section, you should see 2020 playlists for your Year in Review, Top Songs of 2020, and top songs by genres such as Pop and Latin.

How to find your Amazon Music Unlimited 2020 Year in Review Playlist

Open the Amazon Music app. Tap on the Home tab. Scroll down and tap on the My Year in Review 2020 card.

If you haven't seen these year-end playlists in your favorite music app, be patient. They are slowing rolling out in Spotify and YouTube Music, as well as in Apple Music, but not everyone has them yet. Try going into the Google Play app and seeing if there are any updates for your apps. We expect more streaming services to be updating their apps and rolling out these playlists through the end of the year!

