Motorola created an entire Moto AI suite for its Android 15 update, introducing new and existing Motorola users to a slew of awesome new AI-powered features that are a lot of fun to play around with. One of the most unique features is Playlist Studio, which lets you ask Moto AI to create a music playlist based on any criteria you want.

Whether you're looking for upbeat music to take the edge off a stressful day or you're trying to relax to some calming zen music, Moto AI is able to assemble quick playlists that'll last roughly 30 minutes per session. It's all accessible in the Moto AI app, and here's how to use it.

How to create an AI-generated playlist on a Motorola phone

1. Download the Amazon Music app from the Google Play Store and sign in with your Amazon account.

2. Open the Moto AI app from the app drawer of your Motorola phone.

3. Tap Playlist Studio.

4. Select Amazon Music from the list of available services and sign in using your Amazon account.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Now that Amazon Music and Playlist Studio are both set up, it's easy to ask Moto AI to make you a playlist. Follow these steps each time you want to make a playlist:

1. Open the Moto AI app from the app drawer of your Motorola phone.

2. Tap Playlist Studio.

3. Type or say what sort of music you want to listen to. Motorola's favorite marketing prompt is "Y2K pizza party jams," but you can be more or less specific, if you'd like.

4. Once the playlist is generated, tap the Open with Amazon Music button in the bottom right corner.

5. Enjoy your tunes!

Moto AI launched on the latest Motorola phones like the Razr Ultra 2025, but it still works perfectly well on some of the best Motorola phones. Since the cloud powers Moto AI's Playlist Studio and uses streaming music services to deliver tunes, you need to be connected to the internet for it to work.

Since Playlist Studio is still new, its scope is a bit limited. For the time being, it can only use the Amazon Music app and can only make playlists of 10 songs at a time, but Motorola will likely expand this functionality in future updates. We hope that Motorola will also expand the feature to support the best music streaming services.

You can use any prompt to create a playlist in Playlist Studio, similar to creating AI-generated radio stations in YouTube Music, so be as creative as you want or just ask Moto AI to suggest some music based on your tastes. The sky's the limit, so long as it's available in Amazon's library!