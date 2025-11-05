What you need to know

Google is testing AI overviews to replace the traditional dictionary box in Search results.

Some users report seeing AI summaries instead of the usual word meanings and pronunciations.

The new AI overviews lack alternate meanings, synonyms, and word usage details from before.

Users aren't happy with the change, and there's no option yet to switch back to the old version.

If you've ever gone to Google Search and looked up a word you didn't know or wanted to spell-check, you've likely seen the familiar dictionary box that shows a word's meaning, usage, and pronunciation. However, it appears that, in true AI fashion, Google is looking to replace this dictionary box with AI overviews.

As spotted by some users on Reddit (via TechIssuesToday), Google seems to be testing this change for select users. Several users have reported that when they search for a word, instead of the traditional dictionary box, they now see AI overviews.

The rollout doesn't appear to be widespread yet, with Google seemingly testing it with a limited number of accounts, though more users have started noticing it recently. Not everyone is happy with the change, and there's currently no way to revert to the previous dictionary box.

Another quiet AI test that changes the basics

The new AI overviews display the meaning of a word in a short summary. They also show "Key aspects" of the definition and some examples of usage, along with a sound button to hear the pronunciation.

However, some users have pointed out that AI overviews are missing a few key things, such as alternate meanings of a word, parts of speech like noun and adjective forms, synonyms, and even the Ngram viewer, which showed how often a particular word appeared in books over time.

Google has been integrating Gemini AI across its core services, including Gmail, Docs, and Drive. While AI overviews have been around for a few months now, the removal of the dictionary box doesn't seem to be going over well with users.

Of course, a lot could change before a wider rollout, but for now, if you're seeing the new AI overviews for words, there appears to be no way to turn it off.