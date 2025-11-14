Facial authentication on Android is about to get much better
Metalenz's Polar ID is a secure face unlock solution that can be easily integrated into Android phones, and it's now in mass production.
Face unlock on Android isn't as secure as using your fingerprint, and it isn't for lack of trying either. Google had a go at delivering a reliable solution with Soli on the Pixel 4, but recent devices like the Pixel 10 Pro XL rely on software and a combination of the Tensor G5. Huawei also dabbled in secure face unlock for a while, adding a dedicated ToF sensor to its phones.
Thankfully, facial recognition tech is about to get a much-needed upgrade. Metalenz is a U.S. fabless optics company that works on biometric security, and its Polar ID tech is now in mass production. The tech was initially showcased two years ago, and it uses a custom imaging system that uses polarization sensing to deliver a secure face unlock solution. The video below illustrates the tech in action:
Metalenz demonstrated the effectiveness of Polar ID on a Snapdragon reference device, so it shouldn't be too much of a hassle to roll out the tech on various Android devices that leverage Qualcomm's silicon. Where Polar ID stands out is that it uses a single meta-optic lens and an IR illuminator, making the module size considerably smaller. This should allow device makers to integrate the solution on their phones without resorting to a bigger cutout, and that's a definite bonus.
Metalenz just teamed up with Taiwanese fab UMC to start production of the Polar ID modules on a 40nm node, and the brand's CEO Rob Devlin notes that the Polar ID tech is "ready to meet the demands of high-volume consumer electronics." The only thing left is for Android device makers to leverage the module in their devices, and we'll have to wait and see how long that takes.
Harish Jonnalagadda is Android Central's Senior Editor overseeing mobile coverage. In his current role, he leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, networking products, and AV gear. He has been testing phones for over a decade, and has extensive experience in mobile hardware and the global semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.
