There are many smartphone launches in a year, but the ones everyone looks forward to most are from Apple and Google. Google unveiled its flagship Pixel 10 series back in August, while Apple has now officially introduced the iPhone 17 lineup as well.

Both the Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 are major upgrades over their predecessors, even if it doesn't look that way on paper. The Google Pixel 10 adds an extra zoom lens and new AI features, while the iPhone 17 brings an improved selfie camera and new anti-reflective glass up front.

Thankfully, both brands have kept the same $799 starting price for their entry-level flagships, making this comparison even more interesting. So, between the iPhone 17 vs. Pixel 10, which is the better fit for you? Let's see how they compare.

iPhone 17 vs. Google Pixel 10: Pricing, colors, and availability

(Image credit: Apple)

After months of leaks, Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup at its "Awe Dropping" event on September 9, 2025. The iPhone 17 starts at the same $799 price as the iPhone 16 base model. This time, however, Apple has bumped the base storage to 256GB, with a 512GB variant also available for $999.

The iPhone 17 comes in five colors: Lavender (purple), Sage (green), Mist Blue, White, and Black. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 begin Friday, September 12, with availability in stores starting September 19, 2025.

Google, on the other hand, took the wraps off the Pixel 10 series about three weeks earlier at its Made by Google event on August 20, 2025. The baseline Pixel 10 also starts at $799 in the US. However, the base Pixel 10 comes with just 128GB of storage, with only one upgrade option to 256GB — there is no 512GB variant available.

The Pixel 10 is offered in four colors: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian, and is available for purchase immediately through carriers and major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

iPhone 17 vs. Google Pixel 10: Design and display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

At first glance, the iPhone 17 and the Google Pixel 10 adopt a very similar design language. Both are rectangular slab smartphones with a glass-sandwich build, curved corners, and flat-edged frames. But once you turn to the back, the differences appear.

The iPhone 17 continues with the same vertical camera setup on the top left as the iPhone 16, while the Pixel 10 carries its signature horizontal camera visor across the back, housing the camera sensors and temperature sensor. Both devices also feature their company logos centered on the rear.

In terms of dimensions, the Google Pixel 10 is slightly wider, thicker, and heavier than the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch display and measures 149.6 x 71.5 x 8mm, while the Pixel 10 also has a 6.3-inch display but measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm.

Another key difference in hand feel is weight. The iPhone 17 is lighter at 177 grams, while the Pixel 10 comes in at 204 grams. The Pixel makes up for it, though, with an extra camera lens and a bigger battery, but more on that later.

(Image credit: Apple)

In terms of durability, both phones are quite comparable. The Pixel 10 uses Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the iPhone 17 uses Apple’s new Ceramic Shield 2. Both are also IP68 rated, meaning they can handle rain or shallow water immersion for up to 30 minutes.

One iPhone-exclusive feature that has now made its way to the Pixel 10 is Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. Both the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10 feature magnets on the back, so you can use magnetic chargers, power banks, and MagSafe accessories like mounts and wallets without third-party cases or stickers.

Another iPhone-inspired move, though not necessarily a plus, is the removal of physical SIM trays. Both the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10 are eSIM-only in the United States, with no SIM card slots available.

Up front is where the iPhone 17 sees major upgrades. For the first time, the base iPhone gets Apple's ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, something Android phones, including Pixels, have offered for years. It also features a 6.3-inch Super XDR OLED panel with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

However, one of the big upgrades on the iPhone 17's display this year is the addition of an anti-reflective coating, similar to what we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. This should make it easier to view the phone outdoors with less glare.

The Pixel 10 similarly offers a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh, 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ playback support.

iPhone 17 vs. Google Pixel 10: Hardware, specs, and software

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Apple has always led when it comes to smartphone processors, and the company doubles down with the A19 chipset on the iPhone 17. Similar to the A18 from the previous generation, the A19 is based on a 3nm process, but Apple claims it is now "fast and efficient" and tailored to power on-device AI features.

And Apple has something to show for it. The company has built what it calls "neural accelerators" into the A19's GPU, which should further improve on-device AI performance, especially with help from the 16-core Neural Engine. In raw performance, Apple claims up to 80% better graphics than the iPhone 15.

Now, the hardware has always been where Google Pixels lag behind iPhones. While Google has tried to catch up with the Tensor G5 on the Pixel 10, it still falls short.

(Image credit: Apple)

The rumors were true: Google switched from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for manufacturing the Tensor G5 on a 3nm process. While this should theoretically improve sustained performance and efficiency, Tensor G5's benchmarks show the Pixel 10 still trails other Android competitors and the iPhone.

Hardware has never been Google's strong suit, as the company focuses more on user experience and software — and that remains true for the Pixel 10.

Google hit the numbers it wanted, with the Tensor G5's TPU 60% faster for on-device AI tasks and the CPU 40% faster than the Pixel 9's Tensor G4. Early results also suggest better performance, but if you're buying a device for gaming or video editing, you're probably better off with the iPhone 17.

Another interesting upgrade on the iPhone 17, something we wish Google had adopted on the Pixel 10 series, is the bump to base storage of 256GB. The iPhone 17 comes in two variants, 256GB and 512GB, while the Pixel 10 only offers 128GB and 256GB. Of course, neither phone includes a microSD slot for storage expansion.

In terms of battery capacity, the Pixel 10 takes the lead. It ships with a 4,970 mAh cell, while even though Apple increased the size of the iPhone 17, it's still lower at 3,692 mAh. The Pixel 10 supports 30W fast charging, while Apple has added dynamic 40W–60W support on the iPhone 17.

Apple claims the iPhone 17 can charge from 0–50% in about 20 minutes, while the Pixel 10 takes closer to 30. For wireless charging, both phones support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, but the iPhone 17 offers faster 25W charging compared to the Pixel 10's 15W.

Of course, actual battery life depends on usage, but so far, I've been pretty impressed with the Pixel 10, while I'm yet to test the iPhone 17.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Turning to software, as we know, the two phones ship with completely different OSes. The Pixel 10 comes with Android 16 and Google's new bold Material 3 Expressive design. The iPhone 17 runs iOS 26 with Apple's Liquid Glass design language. It's personal preference, but I find Android 16's look more appealing than Liquid Glass.

As expected, Google leans heavily into AI and software features, and the Pixel 10 is no exception. It includes several new tools you won't find on any other phone, like Camera Coach to guide better photos, Magic Cue to surface info when you need it, and features like Daily Hub, Pixel Screenshots, and more. These are some of the features that are not available on the iPhone 17.

In fact, when it comes to the iPhone 17, Apple strangely didn't even mention Apple Intelligence — its suite of AI features — on stage at the keynote. Apple has clearly fallen behind in AI features and in rolling them out for users.

iPhone 17 vs. Google Pixel 10: Cameras

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Finally, moving on to the cameras, and this is where most people are most interested. Both iPhones and Google Pixels are known for offering some of the most consistent cameras on smartphones, but this year, based purely on hardware, Google seems to have taken the lead.

The Pixel 10 ships with a triple-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. With the company's Pro Res Zoom and Gemini AI, the Pixel 10 can even achieve up to 20x digital zoom.

This is the first time Google has added a telephoto zoom lens to the baseline Pixel, something the iPhone 17 lacks.

Image 1 of 10

The iPhone 17 comes with a dual-camera setup: a 48MP main sensor and an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide sensor for crisp wide-angle shots. But without a telephoto lens, the only optical zoom you get is 2x, achieved by cropping into the main sensor.

Of course, we can't just compare hardware, but based on hardware alone, the Pixel 10 takes the lead. We're still waiting, though, to see how these cameras compare in real-world use.

What's upgraded on the iPhone 17 is the main selfie shooter up front. It now features an 18MP front-facing camera with OIS and PDAF. The new addition is that this camera is multi-aspect, meaning it's wide enough that even when holding the phone vertically, you can snap selfies in landscape mode — something Google Pixels don't offer.

iPhone 17 vs. Google Pixel 10: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

So, between the iPhone 17 and the Pixel 10, which one should you buy? As always, comparing the two isn't like comparing apples and oranges. Instead, these phones are designed for different users with different priorities in mind.

At the top of that list is the OS. Some people prefer Android, while others prefer iOS. And while it will always remain a major differentiating factor when opting for either a Google Pixel or an iPhone, for the first time in years, it feels like buying the baseline entry-level model from both Apple and Google is genuinely worth it.

Google has upgraded the Pixel 10 to the point where it finally feels like a complete flagship without pushing you to upgrade to the Pro. Additions like Qi2 wireless charging, a much-improved Tensor G5 chipset, a 5x telephoto zoom camera, and plenty of helpful software features make it a phone that won't let you down.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 is also a major upgrade with the long-awaited 120Hz refresh rate, faster charging, the powerful Apple A19 chipset, and an improved selfie camera. Altogether, the baseline iPhone now feels far less compromised compared to the Pro models.