OnePlus is prepping its biggest battery yet, with the Ace 6T/15R confirmed to carry an 8,300mAh cell.

The phone pairs its massive battery with 100W fast charging.

The 8,300mAh capacity is only confirmed for the Chinese Ace 6T; the final battery size for the global OnePlus 15R variant remains unconfirmed.

OnePlus is making a big move in battery technology, and it’s happening on a phone that isn’t even its main flagship. The upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T, expected to be called the OnePlus 15R in other markets, looks like it will be the company’s new battery life champion.

The Chinese variant has been confirmed to pack an 8,300mAh cell, the largest ever on a OnePlus smartphone (via Android Authority). This makes sense given how people use their phones now. With more gaming, video streaming, and multitasking, battery life is more important than ever, and OnePlus is clearly trying to address that.

The Ace 6T pairs its large battery with 100W fast charging, offsetting slow top-ups typical of ultra-large cells. This approach challenges competitors who stick to smaller batteries and conservative charging speeds.

Flagship durability

While the battery grabs most of the headlines, the rest of the phone is impressive too. The 15R offers a surprisingly robust set of durability ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and even IP69K. It’s rare to see this level of toughness in a phone focused on performance, showing that OnePlus wants this device to be more than just long-lasting.

The OnePlus 15R is also expected to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, giving it the same top-tier processing DNA as the upcoming OnePlus 15.

It’s still unclear if the global OnePlus 15R will have the same 8,000mAh-plus battery as the Chinese Ace 6T. So far, only the Chinese version is confirmed. Other details like the camera and screen resolution haven’t been revealed yet.

If the company sticks to this blueprint for the global variant, the 15R could easily become a go-to option for gamers, frequent travelers, and anyone who’s tired of rationing battery life halfway through their day.