The new OnePlus 15R is landing in the U.S. and Canada, boasting an extreme stack of water and dust resistance ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and the rare IP69K.

The 15R rocks a revamped look with a flat metal mid-frame and a camera module rotated exactly 45 degrees off the corner.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 gets its biggest upgrade yet — stylus support, marking the first time the Go line includes a built-in stylus.

If you’re in the U.S. or Canada and have been patiently eyeing something beyond cookie-cutter mid-range phones, the announcement of the OnePlus 15R is promising — and you also get the bonus of the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which, for the first time in this budget-tablet line, comes with a proper stylus.

The OnePlus 15R is being positioned as a “value flagship” in the U.S. and Canada markets. The initial specs whispers point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of RAM, 1 TB storage, and a dual-lens camera setup (50 MP + 8 MP) similar to the Chinese OnePlus Ace 6 model.

You get a redesigned body with a flat metal mid-frame and a camera module rotated exactly 45 degrees off the top-left corner. More importantly, the phone carries a stack of durability ratings you almost never see on a midrange device: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. These are the same IP ratings you see on the OnePlus 15.

Color options stay pretty safe with Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. The 15R is expected to follow the OnePlus 15 pattern but drop in at a lower price point.

Pad Go 2 + Stylo: OnePlus’ tablet game upgrade

On the tablet front, OnePlus upgrades its Go line with the OnePlus Pad Go 2, and for the first time, a built-in stylus (the Stylo) arrives. The official OnePlus press materials describe the Pad Go 2 as more than just a budget tablet: it’s got a sleek build (anti-glare glass finish) and, paired with the Stylo, targets productivity, creativity, note-taking — you name it.

It comes in a single Shadow Black colorway for users in the U.S. and Canada. However, in North America, the Pad Go 2 is Wi-Fi only (no 5G).

OnePlus did not reveal much about the integrated stylus, but the existing Stylo (sold separately) supports advanced input, including 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, vibration feedback to mimic a pen-and-paper feel, a touchpad built into the stylus for presentation controls, and document scrolling.

Both devices will be released to market on December 17, with more information to follow in the coming weeks.