I've owned an iPhone for over a decade now. Every two years, I receive a shiny new device, and I’ve seen these devices undergo significant changes, from small tweaks to major overhauls. Even with tending Android phones like the new Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, Apple has been my go-to for mobile hardware, but over the years, I've come to realize that Google hasn't budged from my home screen.

The way Google’s services integrate with each other and with the iPhone’s own features is so seamless that I’ve actually come to depend on them, or perhaps the right way to phrase it would be that I’m hooked.

Here are some of the Google apps that I cannot live without on my iPhone.

Google Search and Google Maps

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

Google's Search and Google Maps have inevitably become the first two apps I download on my iPhone, as you know, they don't come built in. I love it for the sheer convenience of having the Search widget readily accessible on my home screen when a sudden query strikes me in the dead of night. My immediate instinct is to reach for Google Search, rather than navigating to the default search tab on my Apple device.

Whether I need to identify something using Google Lens — a bird in my neighborhood or a product I’m curious about — reaching for Google Search has almost become muscle memory now.

I also rely on the Google app for my daily news rundown; the Discover page on the app keeps me up to date on all the day's news stories based on my interests. And with Gemini taking over as Google Assistant, I sometimes wish I could just say "Hey Google" on my iPhone and have it take over from Siri.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

As for Google Maps, it is arguably the most essential one of all. To be honest, I've never used Apple's Maps and really don't care to. It's something about the interface and the way it functions that doesn't sit well with me. In India, Google Maps seemed better equipped for the high levels of traffic in my city, making it easier to navigate.

After I moved to Canada, the app helped me find my way in a brand-new country. As someone learning to use public transit to get around, Google Maps would give me real-time updates on my bus, telling me exactly when it would arrive at my stop was nothing short of a miracle. Particularly in the winter, I could precisely time my arrival at the bus stop to avoid a long wait in the freezing cold.

Gmail

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Gmail has made some key updates to its iOS app, transforming it from a basic email viewing platform to a more comprehensive productivity hub compared to the iPhone's default Mail app.

I love the app's features, such as the quick swipe actions that can be customized by swiping left or right. I've set my left swipe to delete emails and my right swipe to archive them for later, based on my habits and convenience.

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone's Mail app doesn't offer that kind of personalization. It provides multiple options when you swipe left or right, but it's just another tap added.

Gmail also allows me to seamlessly switch between my personal and work email accounts within the app, which helps me keep both sides of my life running smoothly. I like how it proactively suggests frequent contacts, which is helpful when I'm drafting an email on the go.

I just find myself using Gmail more often because it's so much more vibrant and colorful compared to the iPhone's monochrome Mail app.

Google Meet

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Sure, I have FaceTime, but I use Google Meet every day for work, and more importantly, I use it to keep in touch with my parents. They live in the Middle East, where most video calling apps don't work without a VPN, but Google Meet does. This is a blessing, especially with everything going on in the world right now, and I can pretty much call them whenever I need to with ease.

Gemini Live

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Since I use Google for almost everything, it only makes sense that I'm all about Gemini. And when it first launched as a chatbot, I jumped right in, trying it out for all sorts of problems or just to get my head around tough concepts. Especially as someone who works in the tech world, I often come across a ton of jargon that I need simplified, and Gemini becomes my pitstop.

Now that Gemini Live is free, I'm actually using it more than regular old Search. It pops up as a suggestion on my iPhone when I swipe down, and it's like a secret assistant, sorting out household fixes or helping me figure out how my gadgets work.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

For instance, my Nespresso Vertuo started flashing a red light the other day, and instead of waiting on hold with Nespresso customer service, I just asked Gemini Live. Within seconds, it identified the issue and provided step-by-step instructions for a factory reset, which worked perfectly!

Additionally, I also use it for random curiosities, such as identifying a tree or selecting the best watermelon at the grocery store. Gemini's "point and ask" feature excites me. Why type when you can speak to your pocket AI for instant help?

Look beyond Apple

The fact that these apps remain staples of my smartphone experience proves that while Apple may have a hold on its customers, many of Google's apps and services simply can't be beat. Just because you're an iPhone user doesn't mean Apple's apps are your best and only option; there's a whole world of apps beyond the ones preloaded on your device, and despite being the competition, Google's iPhone apps are pretty great.

If you're somehow reading this and you primarily use an iPhone, what are your favorite Google apps that you can't live without? Comment below!