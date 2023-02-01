Best Android apps 2023: Great apps in every category

Our phones are pocket-sized supercomputers with professional-grade cameras and batteries for days, but what would be the point without the best Android apps to take advantage of it? Millions upon millions of Android apps transform our phones from shiny glass slabs into productivity powerhouses.

Over the last year, these are the apps that have seized the day and made our lives easier, faster, and better. So now that you have one of the best Android phones of the year make sure you download all of the best Android apps.

The best smart assistant apps

Who needs a personal assistant when you have services like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa available wherever you go? These types of apps aim to help alleviate the stresses and pressures of your day-to-day life to make things easier. From automation to smart home products and everything in between, these apps allow you to get work done with some help.

(opens in new tab) Google Assistant From extensive new call assist features to the vast expansion of parental controls and child-friendly voices, it has been a busy year for Google Assistant to overhaul visual responses. It feels like a century ago when Android Auto added Google Assistant, but that simple addition made millions of drivers safer, especially during these long, frustrating holiday drives.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Alexa Alexa has become one of the most iconic assistants in existence, breaking Amazon's image as the top place to go for just your online shopping needs. With Alexa, you get a personalized assistant in your pocket, along with integration with Echo devices and the ability to stay connected wherever you go. You can have it read you audiobooks and even make calls or send messages to other Alexa-enabled devices without paying a dime.

(opens in new tab) IFTTT IFTTT gives you the power to create various automations between apps and services that are not already available. With more than 700 different integrations, you can create your own "recipe" and get an alert when that item on your Amazon wishlist finally goes on sale, for example. If you don't want to create your own, there is a community and library of different recipes to choose from and set up.

(opens in new tab) Samsung SmartThings Samsung has slowly but steadily improved the SmartThings smart home management app. There are millions of compatible gadgets, switches, bulbs, and all sorts of both first and third-party smart home accessories that can be accessed, controlled, and automated from Samsung SmartThings.

(opens in new tab) Google Home Whether you need to control your lights, smart plugs, thermostats, or Assistant speakers/displays from the farthest corners of the globe, the Google Home app makes it easy. Adding Home members to use what you've already set up is a huge step toward making smart homes more accessible for all skill levels.

Best keyboard apps

The keyboard on your smartphone is one of the most used apps daily. It's the first thing to pop up when your friend sends you a message if you need to reply to an email or just need to get your thoughts out. But the great thing is that there's a keyboard app that works for everyone, regardless if you want something basic or if you want to go to the extremes of customization.

(opens in new tab) Google Gboard Gboard continues to dominate the market with an ever-expanding array of features on Android, iOS, and soon on Chromebooks. Considering its amazing features such as the Emoji kitchen, voice typing, custom themes, clipboard, swipe gestures, and built-in translation widget, it is the ultimate keyboard app for Android. Gboard has also added support for hundreds of new languages and the handwriting recognition feature is exceptional.

(opens in new tab) Chrooma Keyboard Instead of dealing with the basic stock themes on your keyboard, Chrooma gives you a keyboard with so many customization options that your head will spin. This is in addition to featuring smart AI to provide vastly improved contextual predictions compared to the competition. You'll also get the added benefits of the gestures that you already know and love.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard SwiftKey has crossed the one billion download mile-marker, and for a good reason. This custom keyboard gives you complete control. The app itself sports more than 100 different themes, and you can even create your own theme with a picture that you took or downloaded as the background. SwiftKey also includes support for more than 700 languages, and you can enable up to five different languages at once.

(opens in new tab) Grammarly Many keyboard apps just focus on whether your spelling is wrong. Grammarly takes things to the next level with smart predictions and can even pick from synonyms if you want to sound fancy. This Android keyboard also gives you feedback on your tone and suggestions to reword confusing sentences. So not only can you expand your vocabulary, but you can also sound professional when typing.

Best internet browsers

While the Google Search app makes it easy to search for something quickly, your mobile browser handles much of the heavy lifting. These mobile browsers have become so powerful that you can install extensions, while others provide the most private browsing experience possible. And hey, one of our picks even gives its users the ability to make some dough while surfing.

(opens in new tab) Brave Private Web Browser While ads help keep the lights on for some, they can be a real nuisance when you're just trying to check the news. With a browser like Brave, you're guaranteed to get the best ad-free browser while getting a fast and secure browsing experience. There's also the added benefit of Brave paying you to browse the web at your pace and how you want to. Payments are made to the built-in Brave Wallet, a cryptocurrency e-wallet. The browser also includes a firewall and VPN.

(opens in new tab) Google Chrome Google Chrome is the de-facto choice for many, and for a good reason, it simply works. Google has worked tirelessly to bring new features to the app and keep a fresh and crisp design. As a result, when using Chrome, you'll get almost all the same features as the app on your computer, including sync capabilities so you can start reading something on your phone and pick it up on your PC as well as the ability to copy and send text from your mobile browser to the web.

(opens in new tab) Mozilla Firefox Firefox is already a fan favorite for desktop browsing, so why not check its mobile browser? There's built-in ad tracker blocking, enhanced privacy controls, and extensions to give you all the tools you'll need. You also get multi-device integration similar to Google Chrome.

Best VPN apps

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are used for various reasons, including giving you the ability to hide your online identity. Another popular use for a VPN is streaming some TV shows while traveling abroad. All of our top VPN app picks are free to download, but there are subscriptions to consider if you want to browse everywhere securely.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN With over 3,000 different servers in more than 90 countries, it's easy to understand why ExpressVPN provides a great experience. It's easy to get started, and then all of your web browsing is encrypted, and you can surf safely. After signing up for the service, there is no cap on the number of devices that can be connected, and it will even protect your text and instant messages. If you use our link to sign up (opens in new tab), you get three months on the house as well as 49% off your yearly subscription.

(opens in new tab) NordVPN NordVPN is one of the best in the business due to the way that it handles your data. The data passes through the initial server and then sends the same encrypted data to a second server for an added layer of protection. Plus, there are more than 5,500 servers spread across more than 50 countries.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark VPN Surfshark is the fastest VPN around because it can be used with an unlimited number of servers simultaneously. It is great for just about everything that you would want to do with your devices, but you won't be able to use Surfshark with streaming apps since it is situated outside of the U.S.

Best file management apps

Although many of us have changed the way we use our phones, one thing will never change — we download many things. I'm talking about applications and music files, documents, PDFs, or even new wallpapers. Therefore, it's important to keep your files organized, so you know where everything is or get rid of those stale memes.

(opens in new tab) Files by Google Files by Google started as an experimental app, but it's turned into a lightweight and straightforward way to keep your storage from getting filled up. With features like Clean, Nearby Share, Safe folder, and smart recommendations, Files prevents junk files from piling up.

(opens in new tab) Simple File Manager Pro If you tend to download a boatload of files to your smartphone, you'll need Simple File Manager Pro to keep them organized. This app offers an intuitive experience to access your root files, along with microSD cards or USB devices. Plus, there are plenty of customization options to create a theme that suits your desires.

(opens in new tab) X-Plore File Manager Some want a simplistic file manager, but for those who want something a bit more complex, X-Plore File Manager is perfect. This app has an "old-school" Windows look and feel while giving you all the features you could want. You can even set the app up to access and manage the files on your Android phone from your computer's web browser.

(opens in new tab) ASTRO File Manager & Cleaner Astro has been available on the Play Store for over a decade now and it continues to be one of the best file manager options. The app makes it easy to access your files, along with opening those annoying Zip and RAR files right from your smartphone. Plus, you can manage your cloud storage services right from Astro, making it an all-in-one storage option.

Best photography apps

After years of potato pictures from mobile devices, we are finally at a point where our smartphones can take better pictures than some DSLR cameras. Heck, the best Android camera phones can compete with entry-level DSLR shots nowadays. The Play Store opens the door for many different apps to take, edit, and save these photos, which, in some regards, act as a digital memory bank.

(opens in new tab) ProCam X ProCam X unlocks the potential of what your smartphone camera is capable of, which is quite a lot nowadays. The app allows you to control various aspects of your image by providing professional controls like ISO, white balance, and even geo-tagging. With this app, you can even take RAW photos, which opens up even better image editing after the fact.

(opens in new tab) Adobe Lightroom After you've taken a picture, chances are you'll want to edit it. With Adobe Lightroom, you can make easy edits or step things up a notch and edit like a pro, right from your smartphone. Adobe even has a built-in pro-level camera so that Lightroom becomes your all-in-one solution for your mobile photography needs.

(opens in new tab) Google Photos For those who care more about backing up their photos and less about "pro-level editing," then the only real choice is Google Photos. The app gives users some basic photo editing capabilities while occasionally giving you "stylized" photos of how Google thinks your photo should look. You can make creative collages, easily sort your files, and create shared albums in seconds. Pixel users are in luck as they get access to additional editing tools and features in-app.

Best theming and customization apps

Compared to the competition, the biggest benefit of Android is the ability to customize and theme just about every aesthetic aspect of your device. From the widgets, you use to the look of your app drawer and even your settings menu, there's a way to customize everything. These are the best apps that you can use to get the exact look that you want on your smartphone.

(opens in new tab) Nova Launcher If you've ever thought about using a third-party launcher, you've probably already installed Nova Launcher. This easy-to-use app makes theming simple enough to understand and accessible to all. You can customize the look and feel of this launcher quite extensively, without losing yourself down the rabbit hole.

(opens in new tab) Backdrops Looking for unique wallpapers to go with your phone's custom theme? Backdrops has the most stunning collection of high res wallpapers on par with no other theming app out there. Have fun trying all the different illustrations to find the right match for your needs. Can't settle on one? You can change your wallpaper every day, like I do!

(opens in new tab) Icon Pack Studio It can be frustrating to find an icon pack that you love, but a few apps aren't included. Sure, you can submit a request to the developer and wait for the update to come, but there's a better solution. With Icon Pack Studio, you can create your own icon pack while customizing every icon to your liking, and it will work with just about any third-party launcher.

Best password managers

Absolutely, positively, under no circumstances should you have a note on your smartphone with passwords listed. Hackers are better than ever today, and your personal information can be revealed easier than you think. However, if you have a password manager, those passwords can be analyzed, and then you will be informed as to whether the password has been compromised. Then the app can help create a safe, secure, and almost unbreakable password so your information doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

(opens in new tab) 1Password 1Password has not always been "the best" option on the Play Store, but recent updates have upped the ante and pushed it to the top of the charts. The service gives you a brief trial period before you need to sign up for a subscription. And your "vaults" will stay protected while giving you the ability to keep important personal information safe and at the ready.

(opens in new tab) Dashlane With Dashlane, you get access to up to 50 passwords saved on a single device with the free version, but Premium gives you even more. With the Premium subscription, users get access to a personalized VPN, along with credit monitoring and identity theft protection. This is all in addition to being a great place to keep your passwords safe and making it easy to update them.

(opens in new tab) Enpass Password Manager Stop using the same password every time you create a new login on the web. Enpass is a simple password manager that works regardless of whether or not you are connected to the web since the data is stored on your device and not on the company's servers. But you can easily sync all your passwords across your devices with the help of popular cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and more.

Best social media apps

Social media is a fickle sister. It can be a great source of news and information and an easy way to keep in contact with your friends, but it's also frustrating when the latest trends and memes clog up your timelines. Luckily, there are many different platforms to share your voice with like-minded people or create an awesome community.

(opens in new tab) Reddit From the latest breaking news to the funniest viral videos making their rounds on the internet, Reddit has it all. If you're looking to join a community of like-minded individuals who feel passionately about a topic, this is the right place on the internet for you.

(opens in new tab) Instagram Instagram's popularity continues to rise, and it seems that there's simply nothing that any competitors can do to stop it. This app is one of the best and easiest ways to share your favorite photos, whether you're tracking your life or just editing goofy pictures. Plus, you'll get features like IGTV from some of your favorite creators, and the app makes it easy to find even more people/brands to follow.

(opens in new tab) Snapchat Just about everyone you know is on Snapchat, and for good reason since it makes sharing your life easier than before. You get private messaging, free cloud storage, and a slew of different lenses to make your photos and videos absolutely perfect. Meanwhile, the Discover section provides a collection of short videos curated just for you. The main attraction, however, remains to be the disappearing pictures, videos, and messages that you can send and receive.

Best messaging apps

Let's be real. Messaging is the primary way that just about everyone communicates. Thanks to the various apps and services, it's much easier to shoot your mom a text than to call her and sit on the phone for an hour or more. Not everything requires a phone conversation, and these messaging apps open the doors to easier communication with friends, family, co-workers, and others.

(opens in new tab) Google Messages RCS chatting! Emoji reactions! High-quality video sharing! It's been a big year for Google's Messages app, and while I still miss Mood Messenger and Textra's themes, the only third-party SMS app that can compete with Messages for the web is Pulse's paid SMS-syncing service, which is compatible with more platforms and browsers. Messages' theming might be lacking, but the heavy roster of other features more than makes up for it.

(opens in new tab) Telegram Telegram comes with adorable stickers and practical features out-of-the-box. You can delete sent messages for everyone in the chat, add a spoiler filter on top of shared files, start secret chats, and more. There are extensive privacy features available within the messaging app.

(opens in new tab) WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp is one of the most popular messengers in the world, with encrypted multimedia chat, VoIP voice and video calls, and a drop-dead setup. Although Meta's buyout made people skeptical of the platform, the service itself is still decent, widely used, and in many places is more reliable than SMS.

(opens in new tab) Slack Android Central has Slacked for years because Slack is one of the best chat apps on the market today, for either business or personal purposes. Threads allow us to get into minutiae without spamming the main chat, and everyone can upload custom slackmoji for added flair. All it needs now is a dark theme, so I don't blind my bosses when I ping them at 2 a.m.

(opens in new tab) Signal If end-to-end encryption is the name of the game, then Signal Private Messenger is the best choice. This service guarantees that every message you send is secure, and you can even set the app up to act as the default SMS client on your Android device. You can even make audio and video

(opens in new tab) Discord Discord is designed with gamers at heart, but more and more are switching to the messaging platform thanks to its integrations and ease of use. You can quickly build a community of users with easy community management while setting up member roles and having invite links at the ready. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best video calling apps

How long has it been since you've seen your family after you moved away? With video chat applications, you can pick up the phone and see your family and friends even though you are miles and miles away. Some apps offer extra benefits like seeing who's on the video chat before answering, while others are just basic and get the job done.

(opens in new tab) Google Meet Although it was nearly overshadowed by Zoom, Google Meet is now the most popular video conferencing app out there. This is largely due to Google's amazing cross-platform integration. You can start a Meet video call right away or schedule one for later. Meet calls can be initiated from Google Calendar or even Google Docs. There are plenty of features within the app including a green room, filters, and loads of other communications tools. It supports groups of up to 250 people, and you can record your meetings and have the recording saved directly to Google Drive. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Facebook Messenger Facebook Messenger has become the default messaging platform for many, and the app continues to impress for better or worse. In addition to acting as a messaging platform, Messenger can handle SMS messages and even video calling. So if the video call is taking place with a Facebook friend, you can get up and running in no time. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Zoom Zoom exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic's initial stages. Although the hype has now died down and Meet has taken over, the company has adapted and is integrating more and more features to remain one of the best video conferencing apps. For example, you can hold group calls with up to 300 people, but many other features are limited to the paid version. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best dating apps

Breakups are tough to get through for everyone, but there comes a time when you'll want to strap on your boots and get back in the saddle. These dating apps make it easier than ever to meet new people, and regardless of whether you are looking to find a new friend or build a new relationship, these apps help you get started.

(opens in new tab) Tinder Tinder helped kickstart the trend of mobile "dating" apps with its simple profile display and the whole "swipe right" wave. The app excels in just getting a conversation started after being matched, getting you even closer to the perfect "first date." There are even more features to take advantage of if you sign up for Tinder Gold, like unlimited likes, Super Likes, and more profile control. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) OkCupid OkCupid excels in giving its users in-depth information about potential matches, along with making it easy to get a conversation started. The app even includes different questions so that you'll know whether you're compatible with your matches or not. There are a few ads to deal with unless you upgrade to the premium subscription, but they're not too intrusive. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Bumble Bumble is unique as it's not just designed to help users get a date but can also be a great source to meet some friends in a new city. On the dating side of things, users create a profile and can just swipe through. After a match is made, the conversation can start, or the match will expire within 24 hours if nothing is said. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hinge Instead of just trying to throw yourself out there to everyone, Hinge offers a different way to meet new people. There's more of a focus on creating better matches with other Hinge users, answering unique questions so that the app can learn "your type." Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best news apps

The world is moving at a more rapid pace than ever, and you don't want to miss out on that pertinent news being talked about around the office. There are news apps from dedicated sources, but having an aggregator parses the non-essential news from the essential. You can use an app that lets you aggregate the news you care about from the sources you trust in a clean layout.

(opens in new tab) Google News Having a news app to aggregate what's important to you while also giving you an idea of what's going on in the rest of the world is important. Google News does this with quick access to the top five daily headlines and a "For You" tab so that you can read the news that you care about. Google has even included a "Full Coverage" feature, which compiles a list of sources and more for major stories. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Feedly Feedly is for those who want to have a news app that is custom-tailored to their interests. The app makes it easy to organize your favorite sources with RSS power while integrating with other apps like IFTTT and Zapier. With the Discover section, you can browse different news categories to catch up on topics you normally wouldn't see. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) SmartNews: Local Breaking News If you want to keep track of what's going on in your area, and not necessarily the rest of the world, then SmartNews is perfect. The app provides a section that shows your local news while giving you the necessary notifications and even a widget you can throw on your home screen. Plus, you'll get access to some of the best news sources aggregated in one location for quick access. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best reading apps

There is something special about holding a physical book in your hand and turning the pages while diving deeper and deeper into a story. However, you can have an entire library of books saved directly on your phone in this day and age. So whether you want to read a book on your lunch break or catch up on a comic book series, the best reading and e-book apps make it easy.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Amazon's Kindle app is simply fantastic at giving users access to a library of books, magazines, and more in their pockets. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, the company gives members access to over 1,000 different titles for free. If you don't have time to read, there is built-in Audible narration for many books. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Audible Don't have time to sit and read? Then, let Audible read those audiobooks to you. The app gives recommendations based on your library and preferences while providing your first audiobook for free after signing up. In addition, audible allows users to earn $20 in Amazon credit if they have finished three titles by March 3. What more could you want? Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Comics & Manga by Comixology It's fine and dandy to read comics in boring ebook readers, but Comixology gives you all the comics you could want in a clean interface. There are over 230,000 comics, graphic novels, and manga to choose from, and you can buy them right in the app. So now you can start catching up on your favorite comic book series on the go. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Moon+ Reader While some e-book readers only allow you to read books purchased directly through their app or in only one format, Moon+ Reader is way more open. The app supports more than 20 different formats, including EPUB, HTML, and PDF. As your library grows, you can personalize it and create collections, all while using a single app to read everything. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best sports apps

Much of the world gets consumed by their favorite sports, from soccer to the NFL and everything in between. Thanks to the selection of apps in the Play Store, you can follow them all. Whether you want to know if your top pick got injured or if you want to catch the highlights from last night's game, these apps make it possible.

(opens in new tab) theScore: Sports News & Scores Gone are the days of needing separate applications to track your different favorite sports. With theScore, you can follow an array of sports, stats, and more without switching apps. You can even create a personalized feed to follow specific teams, leagues, or even your favorite player. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) ESPN ESPN has been the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" for more than 40 years, and the company continues to bring the best sports content on the go. The app itself makes it easy to stream games from your favorite teams, along with giving you highlights to the West Coast game that you fell asleep during. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports is one of the few sports apps that not only lets you read the latest headlines for your favorite team but lets you watch the games as well. If you missed the game, catch all the highlights in a central hub or play some fantasy "pick-em" games if you want to have some fun. With Yahoo Sports, you'll be able to follow all of your favorite teams, along with the likes of MMA, boxing, or racing. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best video streaming apps

Streaming services are the way of the future, and these days, there's a streaming service available for everyone. While the old-time sitcoms and movies are great, these streaming companies push new and original content that takes advantage of 4K HDR playback and tells some of the best stories. Then others give you a platform to make your own videos and share them with the world.

(opens in new tab) Disney+ The Disney+ app gives you quick access to your favorite Disney classics, along with new shows such as The Mandalorian for those who want more Star Wars in their life. The app allows you to create a profile for everyone, and you can download titles directly to your device for easy offline viewing. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Netflix Netflix is killing the game in original content, providing some of the best movies, documentaries, and TV shows. The company is even rebooting some classic series while also being the primary source for some older sitcoms and movies. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) YouTube Can you go wrong with the YouTube app? Just sign in to your account and watch the videos from your subscriptions, or create playlists so that you can watch them later. You can even get started as a YouTube Creator by editing and uploading videos directly from the app. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) HBO Max It's no secret that Warner Media has an enormous library of videos, shows, and original content. With HBO Max, you can now access a ton of the content under its umbrella, including stuff from HBO, TBS, Cartoon Network, and more. You can create up to five different profiles and download some movies for offline viewing if you have a trip coming up or just don't want to deal with streaming. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best music streaming apps

Regardless of whether you're on a road trip or just trying to hunker down and get some work done, music makes the world go 'round. These music streaming services give you the largest library of songs that you can imagine and make products like the iPod look like a faint relic of the past. Just open the app, pick the song that's stuck in your head, and belt out the lyrics like there's no tomorrow.

(opens in new tab) Spotify Spotify seems to be trying to take over the world of music, but it's for a good reason. The app offers some of the most personalized recommendations and playlists so that you can find new music that you would have never otherwise heard on a smooth interface. If you just want a basic music streaming player, the free version works just fine with some limitations. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) YouTube Music Slowly but surely, YouTube Music is becoming what we expected from Google Play Music, and it continues to get better. With "The Hotlist," you can get an idea of what the most popular songs are or find something that's trending before it hits the radio airwaves. But the biggest benefit is that you get access to YouTube Music if you already subscribe to YouTube Red. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Amazon Music has come a long way from when it was just an add-on for Prime subscribers. The streaming service has up to 75 million songs and has taken the Spotify approach by offering access to your favorite podcasts, too. And there's even a Hi-Fi option available! Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple Music Apple Music has made great strides since its inception to try and take on the giant in Spotify, and it's largely succeeded. With more than 60 million songs in the catalog, along with exclusives like Beats 1 Radio, Apple Music appeals to everyone and anyone, even if you don't own a single Apple product. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best podcast apps

Radio stations can be annoying with the ads that come up every couple of minutes, often lasting longer than the show you're listening to. Podcasts give you access to "radio" shows that you care about and make it so that you can either sit back and enjoy a simple conversation or listen to a riveting story that spans multiple episodes.

(opens in new tab) Pocket Casts Pocket Casts is simply the best all-in-one podcast player application that you can get on the Play Store. The app offers easy access to your subscriptions, an array of customizable playback options, and you can find new podcasts easier than ever. Plus, you'll never miss a podcast episode with the different notification options that you can set up from within the app. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Podcast Addict Podcast Addict may not be as aesthetically pleasing as PocketCasts, but it makes up for that with its feature set. In addition to listening to podcasts, Podcast Addict can be used to manage audiobooks, live radio streams, and even RSS feeds. It's the all-in-one podcast app that you've been looking for. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Google Podcasts If you want a simple, no-nonsense podcast player, Google has you covered with its Podcasts app. Google Podcasts makes it easy just to start listening to your favorite podcasts without a bunch of extra frills. And you can use the Google Search app to find different podcasts and podcast episodes while playing them as soon as you find them. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Spotify Spotify was already arguably the best music streaming service, but the company has been working overtime in enhancing its podcast experience. With Spotify, you'll be able to listen to your favorite songs and then quickly switch over to listen to your podcasts. There are also more than a few "exclusives" that you won't be able to find anywhere else. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best financial management apps

Staying on top of your finances is never easy. With everything from the banking sector to e-commerce coming over to the digital side, it's harder than ever to track your income and expenditure. Luckily, there is a slew of awesome apps built from the ground up to help you maximize savings and keep track of everything fiscal right from the comfort of your phone.

(opens in new tab) Credit Karma Since just about everything today revolves around your credit score, it's important to keep track of it. Credit Karma makes it easier than ever to check your score and get personalized approval odds for credit cards or loans without paying a penny. Plus, the app offers free ID monitoring against identity theft and credit monitoring for TransUnion and Equifax. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Robinhood For many, stock trading can be cumbersome and overwhelming, but Robinhood makes things easy, and you don't have to throw down a boatload of cash. The Robinhood app allows you to invest in an array of stock options, and you can even dive into the world of cryptocurrency if you're feeling adventurous. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Monefy - Money Manager Some folks need to operate on a budget, and Monefy makes it easy to track your daily expenses with just a few taps. Then you can see where all of your money is going, along with how close you are to paying off your credit card or saving up for a new toy. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Venmo Gone are the days of figuring out how to split the check. Venmo, backed by PayPal, allows you to easily split the bill with your friends while giving the ability to send funny notes on each payment. And if need be, transferring money from Venmo to your bank account can happen in seconds with Instant Transfer. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Mint: Budget & Track Bills If you want an app to view and track your financial life, you can't go wrong with Mint. After signing up and adding your different financial accounts, you can view all of your money, including your bank account, car loans, credit cards, and more. The app also allows you to create budgets that are easier to stick to while tracking every penny that enters or leaves your accounts. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best apps for selling stuff

Time marches on, and that new toy that you bought a year ago has started collecting dust in the corner. Should you recycle it? In some instances, that's correct, but as the saying goes, "one man's trash is another man's treasure," and there's an opportunity to make some money back. These apps allow you to list your old clothes, electronics, and even cars so that they can get put to use and give you some extra green in return.

(opens in new tab) eBay eBay has been the leader when it comes to quickly and easily selling your old devices, clothes, and just about anything else for years. After creating an account and taking some pictures, you can create a new listing in just a few moments. Plus, you'll get the added benefit of finding some awesome deals for yourself. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) OfferUp With OfferUp, you could already sell your old clothes that didn't fit anymore, but now you can even sell that car that's been sitting in the driveway. Plus, you can quickly chat with whoever is interested in your items without checking emails or giving away your phone number. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Craigslist For years, Craigslist has been the go-to website for so much more than just selling your old items and clearing out your house. You can find a new home, score a job interview, or even find a car right from the app. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Facebook - Marketplace Unfortunately, there isn't a dedicated app for Facebook Marketplace, but you can still access it from the Facebook mobile app. This gives you a look at items available for sale around you while also allowing you to sell to someone local and remove the worry of shipping. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best mental health and digital wellbeing apps

Mindless YouTube videos and video games don't do much to keep your mind sharp. But, at the end of the day, your mind is the most powerful tool, and it's important to keep it sharpened. These tools let you step away from your phone or work as an extension to help keep your mind at ease.

(opens in new tab) ActionDash Launched by the creator of Action Launcher, ActionDash takes Digital Wellbeing and turns it up to 11. With this app, you can view a dashboard of exactly how you are using your phone, including the average time of your sessions. This gives you all the information you'll need to help you spend less time on your phone and more time with those who matter. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Headspace Headspace has become a Swiss Army Knife for keeping your mind on point throughout the day. There are standard meditation sessions, but other sessions are designed to help you with stress and productivity. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Habitica Habitica takes a unique approach to the habit-building process — it turns it into a video game! Habitica is designed to play like an RPG, featuring quests, unlockable armor, customizable characters, and more. You progress through the game and level up by completing your tasks/habits. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Daylio Journal - Mood Tracker The idea of journaling every day can be exhausting. Daylio helps to change that mindset. It gives you a series of prompts to answer versus just giving you a blank piece of paper. Then, as the days roll by, you can take a step back and review how your days went with the dashboard showing your mood chart and more. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best fitness and workout apps

One of the most popular new year's resolutions is to get in shape. This means taking care of your body, staying healthy, and hitting the gym to either bulk up or lose some weight. However, some apps make it, so you don't even have to step foot in a gym if you want to go at your own pace. And what better way to do so than with the help of some ultra-powerful applications that are tailored to your needs?

(opens in new tab) Google Fit Google Fit has slowly become a fan favorite for fitness tracking users who want a no-nonsense way to keep an eye on their health. The app offers customizable health goals based on the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association recommendations. There are even personalized coaching tips to help push you closer to being the healthiest that you can be. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Nike Training Club: Fitness Gone are the days of needing to worry about paying an arm and a leg for a personal trainer, especially with the Nike Training Club app. Instead, the app provides different workouts to help you know what you need to improve in different areas. And there are personalized workout recommendations that populate the more you work out. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) MyFitnessPal Perhaps the biggest hurdle when trying to lose some weight is your food intake. MyFitnessPal makes this easy as you can quickly search and find the foods you are eating with more than 6 million options in the database. Then, just set your weight goal, and the app will calculate how many calories you are supposed to eat per day. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sleep Cycle It can be tough waking up on time, let alone trying to analyze your sleep, unless you have an app like Sleep Cycle. The app will "coach" you to have a better night's sleep regularly while gently waking you up at the right time so you feel refreshed. With the analysis tab, you can view how you slept the night before, check to see if you snored, and get recommendations to sleep even better. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Strava Strava is an all-in-one running app that'll appeal to triathlon athletes. The app tracks not only your running workouts, but also bike rides and swimming while showing you new places to explore. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Period Calendar Stay on top of your menstrual health and ovulation with Period Calendar. This period tracking app is the best option for you if you need accurate predictions, reminders, and an easy way to export all your data to share it with a doctor. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best to-do apps

It happens all the time. You start adding items to your to-do list, but they still end up being forgotten, and then you have to rush and do everything at once. Or maybe you just need a way to take a quick note for easy access later. These to-do apps will help to make sure that you keep track of your menial tasks or more in-depth projects.

(opens in new tab) Todoist Keeping track of your various tasks and projects can be a real pain, but with Todoist, all of your concerns can be put to rest. The app makes it easy to quickly enter a task while providing the ability to create projects, tags, and more so that your to-do list is always organized. Todoist even makes it possible to integrate with apps like Gmail, Slack, and more so that you can add the necessary tasks as soon as they come up. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Google Keep Keep your Evernote and your TickTick, Google Keep is with me to the end of the line, and it is 100% free. Keep is yet another Google app to see a visual update this year. While I'm still waiting on a dark theme, the expanded 12 color options, addition of subtasks to checklists, and improved Drive integration make Keep the only task manager and inspiration board I use. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Any.do Any.do is an app that aims to keep you organized through to-do lists and delivers a beautiful experience while doing it. You can build multiple lists and customize each one with the tasks you need to complete. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best learning apps

Along with keeping your mind sharp, you'll want to keep training your brain and yourself to learn something new all the time. Regardless if it's learning a new language or trying to figure out exactly what Quantum Physics is, there's an app for that. Or maybe you just want to have an informative book condensed into a 15-minute session, giving you the most important points.

(opens in new tab) Duolingo Duolingo is one of the more powerful apps on the Play Store as it will teach you how to speak and understand a new language in no time. The app is free and offers more than 30 different languages to learn while helping to push the limits of what you can already speak. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) WolframAlpha There's Wikipedia, and then there's WolframAlpha. The mobile app provides "instant" knowledge and even computation for just about anything that you could want to know. The categories range from basic math all the way to Quantum Physics and even geology. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Blinkist Some people are so busy that they don't have time to sit down and read a book by the window. With an app like Blinkist, you don't have to worry about finding time, as the service distills the highlights of different books and provides audio versions. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Learn Coding/Programming: Mimo Just by taking 5 minutes out of every day, you can learn how to code faster and more efficiently than ever before. Mimo allows you to learn programming at your own pace while learning various programming languages ranging from Python to HTML, PHP, CSS, and so much more. Then, you can start building your own apps and websites in no time. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Best email apps

Emails are simply the worst form of communication. Instead of getting the spam flyers in your mailbox, you now get ads and spam in your email inbox. However, some rely so heavily on email that it's become a way of life. And those folks need an app that makes organization and consolidation of emails easy so that you can finally achieve the fabled "Inbox Zero."

(opens in new tab) Gmail Gmail is one of the best apps, regardless of what platform you prefer. Google has figured out how to do email the right way with its Gmail application, and you get many different tools at your disposal. And you aren't even limited to just using your Gmail account in the app, as there is no support for the likes of Outlook, Yahoo, or other IMAP/POP accounts. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Outlook Microsoft Outlook was once thought of as an afterthought, but no more, as Microsoft has put in the time to make this app great. The Focused inbox lets you worry about the important stuff while including a calendar client and OneDrive file manager in a single app. Outlook makes it easy to keep your day organized and making sure you'll never miss a thing. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Spark Mail The email inbox has become a way for spam to make it into our lives and prevent us from seeing important emails. With Spark Mail's email prioritization, those concerns have been removed, and it's easier than ever to reach the ever-elusive Inbox Zero. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)