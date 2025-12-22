The state of AI in 2025: How Google, Apple, OpenAI, and others fared

Grade: B

AI had big years in 2023 and 2024, but heading into 2025, consumers and industry analysts began waving caution flags. Some skeptics warned that AI development would hit a "wall" this year. Others worried that companies like Google and Apple were overpromising, leaving them vulnerable to underdelivering.

I made a few predictions at the end of last year, and most of them seem to have panned out. AI has arrived on operating systems in short order, and it's becoming more agentic and actionable. I was wrong about a few things, too — namely, Samsung shocked me by making it clear which Galaxy AI features run on- and off-device, allowing Galaxy users to disable online features with a single toggle.

Now that 2025 is nearing its conclusion, let's grade how the AI industry as a whole and some of its biggest companies fared.

Reviewing my predictions for AI in 2025

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Following the colossal failure of dedicated AI devices like the Humane AI Pin or Rabbit R1, I correctly predicted the industry would pivot and try to put AI directly into our mobile operating systems.

Google led the charge, adding Gemini as a permanent Google Assistant replacement across Android, Wear OS, and more. Microsoft's Copilot is the heart of Windows, and Apple is still trying (but failing) to make Apple Intelligence the architect of iOS and macOS.

That said, it's wild to me that Gemini Live's multimodal video and screen sharing only debuted in 2025, considering how quickly it's become an instrumental Android feature. At this point last year, multimodal Gemini Live video was only a prototype as Project Astra. Not only did Project Astra go public on Pixel devices as expected, but it also came to basically every Android device.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Google checked the multimodal box with Gemini Live, and the combination of audio, visual, and text-based inputs has become a common way to use AI. Agentic control developed a bit slower than I expected, with the Gemini Agent and the agent-based Google Antigravity app only materializing of late. OpenAI's AgentKit debuted similarly late in October. Alas, it's clear AI agents are the current goal for the biggest companies.