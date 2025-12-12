Disney invests $1 billion in OpenAI to put Mickey Mouse inside your text prompts

What you need to know

Disney is dropping $1 billion into OpenAI to bring Sora into its ecosystem starting in 2026.

Users will be able to generate short videos with 200+ licensed characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

The deal excludes real actor likenesses and voices, meaning you can't create clips with digital versions of the stars.

Not long ago, the entertainment industry saw AI as a major threat. Now, Disney has changed direction by investing $1 billion in equity in OpenAI, marking a major shift in how studios work with generative AI.

Beginning in early 2026, this partnership will connect OpenAI’s Sora text-to-video model with Disney’s large library of intellectual property. Users will be able to create short videos featuring over 200 licensed characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, according to the joint announcement from both companies.

This includes popular characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, The Mandalorian, and Rey. Animated favorites like Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Simba, Mufasa, Stitch, and Baymax are also available. Users can access well-known costumes, props, and vehicles, and generate custom Frozen or Toy Story clips almost instantly by typing a prompt.

Strict limits apply

However, there are clear restrictions. Disney limits use to animated, masked, and creature characters only.

That means this deal explicitly excludes actor likenesses and voices. You won't be generating a digital Robert Downey Jr. or cloning Mark Hamill’s voice for your clips.

While the tech is impressive, the deal might spark fears that democratizing these characters devalues the hand-crafted storytelling Disney is known for.

Despite these concerns, Disney plans to embrace user-generated content by curating select fan-made videos to stream on Disney Plus. This experiment could either boost fan engagement or affect the service’s reputation.

In addition to consumer features, Disney will use OpenAI’s tools internally. The company plans to become a major customer, using ChatGPT to help employees develop new products and experiences.

The rollout is planned for early 2026. Whether the result is a new era of creativity or a flood of digital noise remains to be seen.