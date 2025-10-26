Android users will soon get to experience OpenAI's viral Sora app

What you need to know

Sora, the viral OpenAI social platform for AI content, is finally nearing an Android debut.

The app held the top spot on the App Store for weeks, but remains an iOS exclusive for now.

In the meantime, Android users can run Sora on their devices as a PWA (instructions below).

Chances are, even if you're an Android user waiting for access to the viral Sora app, you've seen a video created or shared on the platform. It's OpenAI's latest foray into consumer apps, and claimed the number one spot on App Store charts for weeks. The social platform is designed around generating and sharing short videos created with AI, and it seems to be slowly-changing public perception of AI-generated content — from slop to social.

Now, OpenAI has confirmed that an Android app is officially on the Sora roadmap. "Finally, the Android version of Sora is actually coming soon," wrote Bill Peebles, who is OpenAI's head of Sora, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The upcoming Sora app for Android will join a slew of future features Peebles also teased in the post. Character cameos is arriving in "the coming days," and it'll let Sora users create AI-generated videos of their favorite pets or inanimate objects.

"We're expecting people to register lots of crazy new cameos with this feature," Peebles explained. "To make them easier to find, we're updating the generation UI to show the latest trending cameos in real time."

sora roadmap update: in the spirit of building this app openly, here's what we're landing soon. first, more creation tools. character cameos are coming in the next few days: you'll be able to cameo your dog, guinea pig, favorite stuffed toy, and pretty much anything else you… pic.twitter.com/GX7CJXWRcZOctober 22, 2025

Cameos are a core feature of the Sora app — they're AI-generated videos created of yourself based on a sample video you upload for training. After providing Sora with a video of yourself, you can make AI videos of your lifelike doppelgänger doing basically anything. From there, these videos can be shared in a "For you" style social feed with others, much like TikTok or Instagram.

"We're working on making the social experience much better," Peebles wrote. "We are exploring new ways to use Sora with your friends (versus just a global feed) and broader community. Think channels that are specific to your university, company, sports club, etc."

Character cameos and improved social features will join basic video-editing tools, so users can stitch clips without leaving the Sora app. Currently, Sora is only available on the web and iOS, but these features will presumably arrive on the now-confirmed Android app.

How you can use Sora on Android today

Sora by OpenAI To add it to your home screen, visit the link below, tap the three-button menu in Chrome, press Add to home screen, and tap Install to finish. Now, you can use the AI social app that's "exclusive" to iOS on your Android phone. Visit: Sora.com

Sora is only available on the App Store for now — Android users on the Google Play Store are out of luck. However, the existence of Sora's web client means Android users can create their own progressive web app (PWA) for Sora before the official app arrives. Follow the steps above to try it out for yourself!