Gemini for Home's early access program will now let anyone in within 24 hours

What you need to know

Gemini for Home's early access program is rapidly expanding for U.S. users.

Anyone can now register for the early access program and receive an invitation in 24 hours.

Gemini will replace Assistant on all your Home and Nest devices released since 2016, as well as third-party speakers and displays.

Gemini is replacing Google Assistant in your smart home, but slow and steady has been winning the race for Google. Gemini for Home is only available for early access testers in the U.S., and users have to opt-in to gain entry. Google previously opened up access to the Gemini for Home beta to users in two waves, but now, it's significantly expanding the early access program. Anyone in the U.S. can sign up for early access and get an invitation within a day starting Wednesday, Dec. 10.

In a Google Nest community post, Google says it is "going to start sending out invitations more rapidly." Additionally, any Google Home user with a U.S. address can sign up for the Gemini for Home early access program and get invited within 24 hours. Users can sign up for early access by opening the Google Home app, tapping their Google Account profile picture, pressing Home settings, and tapping Early Access.

In the past, Google tested new features through the Public Preview program for the Google Home app. This time, the Gemini for Home rollout has its own early access program, and it has been very limited. That is, until now. If you've been eager to get Gemini on your Google Home and Nest products, now is your chance.

(Image credit: Google)

Gemini is available on every Google Home or Nest smart speaker and display released since 2016. The full experience, including Gemini Live support, is coming to the Google Nest Hub (2nd-gen), Nest Audio, Nest Mini (2nd-gen), and Nest Hub Max. The basic Gemini experience without Live is available on Nest Wi-Fi, Nest Hub (1st-gen), Home Max, Home Mini (1st-gen), Google Home, and third-party speakers.

Notably, this is the first time Google has confirmed Gemini will replace Assistant even on third-party hardware. Google discontinued support for third-party Assistant speakers and displays in 2023, but they'll get the surprise Gemini for Home update anyway. "We’re also enabling third party speaker devices as well," Google wrote in the community post.

For those waiting for Gemini for Home access, Google recommends making sure you didn't already get the entry notification. "It’s possible that you missed your very own invitation, so if you’re not sure, check your Home settings in the Google Home app if you’d like to get going with Gemini for Home," the company says.

Google also wrote that the Gemini for Home feedback it received from early access testers has been "instrumental" so far. To continue giving feedback, say "Hey Google, send feedback" when something doesn't work as expected. There's also a Gemini for Home known issues thread available for reference.