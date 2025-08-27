Finally! The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just scored a historic discount to challenge the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Labor Day sales are in full swing across the web, and there's at least one Samsung phone deal that's making history. For the first time since the device was announced in late July, Amazon is carving a straight $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7. No trade-in necessary, no confusing eligibility requirements to worry about: just good old-fashioned savings on a cutting-edge foldable phone.

This Labor Day deal is most likely happening because Google is set to release its own new foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in October. But hey, a little friendly competition never hurt anyone, right?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 256GB: $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 just hit store shelves on July 25th, but you can already grab the premium foldable from Amazon and score a whopping $300 discount. No trade-in is required, although the retailer is offering a gift card worth up to $725 if you decide to send in an old or broken phone. With a device this expensive, every penny counts! Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a powerful foldable phone with a thin, lightweight design and excellent performance; you're a big fan of Samsung devices and you don't mind paying a premium for them.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a small phone or something affordable; you need a phone with incredible battery life or S Pen compatibility.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 proves that you don't need to sacrifice performance to get an ultra-thin, lightweight foldable. The device is basically a powerful smartphone and Android tablet all rolled into one, coming complete with the incredible Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and the same camera tech that's used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The folding hinge is also better than ever, with a nearly-invisible crease and two of the best AMOLED displays we've ever seen. The Z Fold 7 also comes with all of the latest AI features from Samsung, plus seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Of course, the lightweight build means that the Z Fold 7 had to sacrifice some battery life, but our testing showed that the phone will still last up to 20 hours before it needs more juice. Still, if you need a smartphone that's going to last over a day on a single charge, I might look elsewhere. The Z Fold 7 only has IP48 water/dust protection, which could be a problem if you like to take your phone into more rugged environments.

Indeed, the elephant in the room is that most foldable enthusiasts will be choosing between the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the decision isn't easy. The Z Fold 7 has the lightweight design and powerful processor, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold boasts IP68 protection and increased battery capacity. Will this $300 Labor Day discount tip the scales for Samsung? It's a tough call, but if you're into foldable phones, you can't go wrong either way.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799, plus free $350 gift card at Best Buy Although it doesn't officially hit store shelves until October 9th, it's already apparent that the Z Fold 7 has a serious rival in the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The device boasts two vibrant displays with a rugged folding hinge and the new Tensor G5 chipset. Unlike the Samsung phone, Google's device is also the first foldable phone to boast IP68 water/dust resistance. Preorder the Pixel 10 Pro Fold from Best Buy and you'll get a free $350 gift card with your purchase! Read more ▼