Users on Reddit have reported a problematic bug with One UI 8's DND (do not disturb) on Samsung's latest foldables.

The bug is causing their specific DND settings to reset, such as wanting calls, texts, and certain app alerts to still break through.

One user states that "every couple of days," their settings will reset, causing them to unknowingly miss important calls and texts.

Samsung users with the brand's latest foldables are reporting an unsightly issue with One UI 8 that's causing major problems.

A post by SamMobile highlights issues users have started reporting continuously on the Galaxy Fold and One UI subreddits. The original poster (OP) on the Fold subreddit states that their DND (do not disturb) settings will "reset every couple of days" on their own, and that this is causing major problems for their daily life. DND, of course, would mute notifications from disturbing you if you're busy or otherwise.

However, the user states, "I have various exemptions set on Do Not Disturb," but it doesn't matter since One UI 8 is resetting those exemptions on its own every so often. The user reports that they're using a Galaxy Z Fold 7, which runs One UI 8. Two other users have chimed in, reporting similar issues, though one states it's "bothering me daily."

This is causing users to miss out on important notifications, as with DND enabled, you can set if you'd like to silence calls, texts, app notifications, and alarms. The OP likely had these more important notifications enabled (calls, texts), but with DND resetting, they're missing out. A user quoted this Galaxy Fold subreddit report over on the One UI side, and signaled that they may have found a temporary workaround.

They state that they've set up a Routine on their device to only enable DND when charging. They claim that since then, "the settings no longer reset."

Bugs in the Software

The publication did its own testing with its Fold 7 and noticed the same bug was occurring for them. After enabling DND and setting their exemptions, the software would reset those, silencing their calls, texts, alerts, and more all over again. These reports will surely catch Samsung's attention, but when a proper fix will arrive is anyone's guess.

Speaking of strange bugs in One UI 8, during the fourth beta era, users reported an odd purple tint over their moon photos. The bug affected Galaxy S25 Ultras enrolled in the test. Additionally, it only appeared when users zoomed in by 30x, 50x, or 100x with the Intelligent Optimization setting. Samsung seemed to be quick to hop on that problem, encouraging users to head to its Samsung Members app to provide detailed feedback.

More recently, we've gotten our hands on One UI 8 Beta 5, which is (hopefully) signaling that we're closing in on a full release. The 1.78GB update includes several software refinements and the August security patch for testers.