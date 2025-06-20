What you need to know

A report out of South Korea claims that Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sales aren't meeting expectations.

Production of the smartphone has reportedly plummeted just one month into the device's availability.

A poor showing for the Galaxy S25 Edge could shake up Samsung's plans to make it a staple of the Galaxy S lineup next year.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the South Korean brand's big bet on slim flagships, and the company might not be cashing in on it. Sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge in the phone's first month on the market are "below expectations," according to a report from The Elec. The low demand for the Galaxy S25 Edge could impact Samsung's plans for the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup, per the publication.

The Elec notes that production of the Galaxy S25 Edge "plummeted" compared to last month, which doesn't bode well for the model. As the report explains, the first few months after a smartphone launches usually coincides with consistent mass production. It's unusual for a brand-new smartphone to see its production cut significantly this shortly following its release.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a controversial smartphone that cut a few corners to hit its impressive 5.8mm thickness. It's the thinnest commercially-available smartphone on the market, but it also has a power-hungry chip and display paired with a measly 3,900mAh battery and slow 25W wired charging speeds. There also isn't a telephoto camera onboard, and it's the only Galaxy S25 series phone to omit one.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Rumors pointed to the Galaxy S25 Edge earning a permanent spot in the Samsung Galaxy S lineup next year, phasing out the Plus model. After all, the Galaxy S25 Plus and Edge have the same chip, display, and general form factor — the latter is simply thinner. However, weak demand for this generation could put the company in a predicament.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Samsung is simultaneously doubling down on production of its upcoming foldables to get ahead of potential U.S. tariffs.

This report corroborates another from early June that previewed low demand for the Galaxy S25 Edge. It also seems to align with negative consumer sentiment, even from Samsung Galaxy fans.