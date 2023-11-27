Baseus made the 100W USB-C retractable cable I've always wanted — and it's just $13

Baseus is a Chinese accessory brand that's known for its value-focused chargers and power banks — I used the 100W Blade power bank earlier this year, and came away thoroughly impressed by what was on offer. Baseus also makes high-quality USB-C to USB-C cables, and its latest offering is this interesting 100W retractable cable.

I have way too many USB-C cables, and I never found a way to store these things without leading to an inevitable clutter. That's thankfully not an issue with the new Baseus cable, which has a retractable design. Once you're done using the cable, just pull on one end and it will easily retract into its shell — no more worries about cables getting tangled. The best part is that it doesn't cost much more than a usual USB-C cable; it's now on sale for just $13.

Baseus USB-C to USB-C 100W Retractable Cable: $21 $13 at Amazon This cable charges at 100W, and retracts when not in use. In short, this is the only USB-C cable you need.

The cable tucks away neatly into the retractable housing, and at just 50g, it is small and light enough to take anywhere. What I like the most is that there are four preset lengths — 1.1 ft., 1.9 ft., 2.7 ft., and the full 3.3 ft. — so if you're charging with a power bank and don't need to extend the cable all the way, you can just pull it out to 1.1ft. There's a satisfying click for each preset, so you know exactly by how much the cable has extended each time.

The biggest selling point is the fact that this cable can charge devices at 100W, and it manages to deliver on that front. I used it with the Pixel 8 Pro and iPad Pro most of the time, and it was able to hit the quoted 100W with a few Windows notebooks without any issues. And while I'm partial to the blue variant of the cable I'm using, it is available in three other colors.

If you need a high-quality 100W USB-C to USB-C cable with a retractable design, you won't find anything better right now — certainly not for $13.