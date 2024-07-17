My favorite NAS servers are finally discounted for Prime Day — but these deals won't last

Prime Day is the best time to pick up storage servers and hard drives, and that's true this year as well. I usually suggest Synology as the brand has the best software feature-set in the industry, and best-sellers like the DiskStation DS224+ and DiskStation DS923+ are down to their lowest price right now.

So if you're interested in upgrading an existing NAS server or looking to get started with this category, these are my Prime Day recommendations.

Synology DiskStation DS223j

The DiskStation DS223j is my go-to choice for anyone looking to venture into NAS servers. The budget 2-bay NAS doesn't have the best hardware, but it is an affordable gateway to the brand's terrific software, and that alone is worth the asking price.

Here's an easy way to position the DS223j; say you're mulling the idea of getting a home server to back up photos and documents, and you also want to stream media from a centralized location. You don't need an extensive feature-set, but want something that can handle the basics with ease. This is where the DS223j excels — the NAS makes it effortless to get started with home servers, and is a great starting point if you're new to the ecosystem.

Synology DiskStation DS223j: $189 $151 at B&H Photo The DS223j costs $189, and it is back down to its historic low of $151. The deal is limited to B&H Photo, so if you've been eyeing this NAS, you should grab it while units are still available.

Synology DiskStation DS224+

If you got a NAS and want to upgrade, the DiskStation DS224+ is the way to go. This 2-bay NAS has great hardware, and gives you access to the entire suite of features available with the DiskStation Manager software. Thanks to the Intel Celeron J4125, the DS224+ is a powerhouse of a NAS when it comes to Plex media streaming.

It doesn't quite have all the extras that you get with mid-range NAS servers — like multi-Gigabit connectivity and M.2 slots — but if you want a 2-bay NAS server that has power to spare, you should just buy the DS224+.

The NAS launched 15 months ago, and with its successor still at least the same amount of time away, the DS224+ is the default choice if you need a powerful 2-bay server.

Synology DiskStation DS224+: $299 $239 at B&H Photo The DS224+ debuted at $299, went down to $254 last year, and is now available at an all-time low of $239. This is a terrific price for the NAS server, and if the B&H listing is sold out (as I predict), you can still grab it at Newegg while quantities last.

Synology DiskStation DS923+

Need more than two drive bays? Then your search ends at the DiskStation DS923+. This NAS is powered by AMD's Ryzen R1600 platform, has 4GB of RAM, two M.2 slots, and comes with a slot that lets you add in a 10GbE networking port should you need multi-Gigabit connectivity down the line.

Basically, the DS923+ is the best NAS you can get in the mid-range segment, and to give you an idea of the demand it commands, it was regularly out of stock several months after it launched.

Synology DiskStation DS923+: $599 $479 at B&H Photo The DS923+ was one of the best-selling NAS servers in this segment last year, and that is likely to be the case in 2024 as well. The $479 deal price is the lowest I've seen for this server, and if you need a 4-bay NAS to run Plex, this is the best choice.

TerraMaster F4-423

TerraMaster is slowly gaining momentum, and the F4-423 has one of the best packages around. But the bigger deal is that the brand finally rolled out a new iteration of its UI, and it is modern and significantly easier to use. That's a good thing, because it was the software that held the NAS back in the past.

Thankfully, there isn't anything missing when it comes to the hardware; you get an Intel Celeron N5095, two 2.5GbE ports, 4GB of RAM, dual M.2 slots, and four drive bays that can hold a total of 80TB of storage.

TerraMaster F4-423: $459 $367 at Amazon The F4-423 is a fantastic deal if you need four drive bays and multi-Gigabit networking under $400.

NAS HDDs

Prime Day isn't just a great time to buy a server, but also the ideal window to pick up hard drives. Most NAS-focused hard drives will be heavily discounted next month, and if you're looking to boost storage in your existing server or get drives to slot into a new NAS, there will be plenty of deals.

I've always recommended Seagate's IronWolf drives, and that's continuing in 2024. My older 14TB IronWolf Pro drives lasted well over 50,000 hours before I switched over to a new server, and they combine 24/7 reliability with fast transfers and long-term durability — everything you need in a NAS HDD.

Seagate IronWolf (8TB): $179 $149 at Amazon IronWolf drives are still the best choice if you need to increase storage in an existing server, and the 8TB model hits the sweet spot if you want to maximize value.

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS HDD: $239 $199 at Amazon This 12TB drive is a great choice if you're mulling a multimedia server. It has proven reliability — my HDD just clocked over 35,000 hours — and is designed to be used 24/7.