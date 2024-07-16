I used this 12TB NAS HDD for over 35,000 hours — and it's just $199 during Prime Day

I know it's weird to have a favorite NAS HDD, but I manage over 300TB of data across dozens of drives, and after testing just about every product available in this segment, I now gravitate to Seagate's IronWolf as my to-go choice. I have several variations of IronWolf and IronWolf Pro drives slotted into NAS servers, and these drives have been incredibly reliable.

Seagate is running exciting deals on most of its IronWolf portfolio, with the 8TB IronWolf drives down to $149 and the 12TB selling for $199. The 12TB model is one of the best values if you need additional storage for an existing NAS server, and if you have an enthusiast NAS and want IronWolf Pro models, the 16TB variant is available for $249 — down from $315 — and the 20TB model is down to $329. If you're looking at terabyte to price ratio, the 16TB IronWolf Pro is the best overall value, but if you don't need that much storage, the 12TB option is the way to go.

Seagate IronWolf 12TB 3.5-Inch NAS HDD: $239 $199 at Amazon Seagate's 12TB IronWolf HDD is a great way to maximize storage; the drive uses CMR tech, spins at 7200rpm, and with a 1 million MTBF, it is inherently reliable. I've been using two of these drives in a NAS server for over four years, and they're among the most reliable that I use.

In fact, the oldest of these drives — two 12TB IronWolf drives — just ticked over to 35,000 hours after being in use for over four years, and that's an achievement in and of itself. These drives have been running 24/7 throughout that time, and other than occasional maintenance where I clean out the NAS server (it can get incredibly dusty), they've been in constant use.

✅Recommended if: You need reliable NAS HDDs to slot into your existing home server. The 12TB model would be my recommendation, but the higher-storage configurations are a great choice as well if you need plenty of storage.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't need as much storage.

There isn't that much of a difference between IronWolf and IronWolf Pro drives these days, with the latter offering a higher endurance rating — if you're interested in home use, the 12TB IronWolf should be more than adequate. It spins at 7200rpm, has the same CMR tech as the Pro models, and is highly reliable.

Seagate's IronWolf drives are the best way to increase storage in your home server, and with the 12TB IronWolf down to $199, now is the best time to pick up additional drives.