Prime Day Android TV deals 2024 — early discounts and what to expect from the sale

If past years are any indication, we can expect the dates of Amazon Prime Day to be officially confirmed sometime in the next few weeks. In the meantime, we're preparing for the big summer sale by gathering all of the best Android TV deals into this guide so you don't have to wait.

And we're not limiting the list to just Amazon, either. This list includes many of the best deals from Samsung, Best Buy, Walmart, and beyond, so you don't have to scroll through endless lists of subpar devices to find the TV you want.

We're also using our years of experience to answer your biggest questions about Android TV deals, so whether you need help cutting through the technical jargon or you simply want some predictions about Prime Day 2024, you've come to the right place. From major discounts on Samsung OLEDs to no-frill budget TVs from Insignia, keep reading for some of the best smart TV discounts on the web today. If you didn't find what you were looking for today, check back later, we'll keep updating this page until Prime Day wraps up (presumably) next month.

Top deals

1. Samsung 65" Class OLED S90C smart TV: $2,599.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung OLED TVs are never cheap, but you can save a whopping $1,000 on the 65-inch Class OLED S90C smart TV when you buy directly from Samsung today. This feature-packed stunner boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling and all of the detailed contrast and color volume that has made OLED technology so famous.

2. Samsung 55" Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C smart TV: $1,997.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon The Samsung QN90C smart TV uses a Neural Quantum Processor to upscale all of your favorite content to 4K in real time, plus you get an anti-glare display and Object Tracking Sound for a truly immersive audio experience. Just in time for Father's Day, grab this set from Amazon today and you'll score a jaw-dropping 45% discount, no strings attached.

3. LG 70" 4K UHD smart TV: $648 $498 at Walmart Walmart is getting in on the pre-Prime Day action by slashing $150 off this 70-inch 4K model from LG. This smart TV boasts an AI-powered processor that enhances all of the picture and sound in real time, plus you get a customizable game optimizer and over 300 free LG channels straight out of the box.

4. Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Fire TV: $109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy If you're just looking for a simple, no-frills smart TV that won't break the bank, the Insignia F20 Series is for you. For just 80 bucks, this compact 24-incher features 720p HD resolution, three HDMI ports, and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Buying from Best Buy also means that you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of fuboTV included with your purchase.

5. Toshiba 55" Class C350 Series 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $369.99 $259.99 at Best Buy This 55-incher from Toshiba delivers crisp 4K resolution with a sleek, nearly bezel-less design and Dolby Vision HDR/Dolby Atmos support for a particularly immersive viewing experience. Best Buy is dropping a straight 80 off the price of this smart TV, plus you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus and one month of fuboTV for free.

6. Amazon 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Fire TV: $449.99 $319.99 at Amazon A great mid-range option, the 4-Series Fire TV by Amazon boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus audio. Grab the 50-inch model directly from the source and you'll score a 29% discount. Amazon will even throw in six months of MGM Plus streaming for free.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Although Amazon hasn't specified exact dates just yet, the retailer has confirmed that Prime Day will run sometime in July. Last year's 48-hour sale event occurred on July 11th and 12th, while Prime Day 2022 ran from the 12th through the 13th.

Assuming Amazon doesn't make any drastic changes, it seems likely that the sale will be scheduled for either the week of July 8th or the week of July 15th. We'll update this page as soon as we learn more.

What TV deals can I expect during Prime Day?

Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon's Prime Day sale is arguably the best time of the year to buy a new smart TV. Mainstream brands from LG and Samsung to Insignia and onn. will be dropping historic discounts on their most popular models, so if you can wait until next month to order a smart TV, we recommend it.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Prime Day is reserved exclusively for Prime members, so if you want to take part in the sale, you'll need to sign up. Fortunately, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that you can cancel at any time, so if you don't want to join for good, you could feasibly sign up on July 1st, enjoy all of the Prime Day festivities, and cancel once the sale ends without paying a dime.

If you don't want to join Prime or take advantage of the free trial, the goods news is that many of Amazon's biggest competitors are likely to offer rival sales that run concurrent to Prime Day without requiring a membership. Needless to say, we'll be sharing all of the best deals from across the web during those 48 hours, not just Amazon's offerings.

What should I look for in a smart TV?

When you're shopping for smart TVs, you'll immediately notice that manufacturers throw a bunch of impressive-sounding jargon in your face to make their models seem more appealing. Some of this information is actually important, while other details are just filling space. To cut through the noise, we've gathered a few of the most important things to worry about when making your final decision.

1. Resolution: Although TVs with 8K resolution are starting to be released, they're quite expensive, and most TV shows and films aren't made to support that resolution anyway. For now, you can save some money and have a nearly-identical experience by going with a 4K TV. If you want all of your favorite shows and films to look as good as possible, look for a set with 4K upscaling.

What size smart TV should I get?

If you're trying to figure out which size TV you should buy, the first thing to know is that the size of a TV is determined by measuring one corner of the screen to another. Take a tape measure and hold it "corner to corner" in the space you're hoping to place your new smart TV and consider how far away you'll be sitting from the screen. For example, if you're sitting around six feet away from your TV screen, a 50-inch to 70-inch TV should be sufficient.