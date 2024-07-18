Shhh, don't tell Amazon — Prime Day 2024 is over, but these TOP 10+ Android deals have slipped through the cracks

Prime Day has officially come to a close, but there seem to be plenty of tech deals that slipped through the cracks over at Amazon. Sure, they aren't quite as impressive as the official offerings from earlier this week, but you might be surprised to see what's available. Whether you're looking for an epic 26% off the Google Pixel 8 Pro or 51% off Beats Studio Pro headphones, this guide has everything you need to save big if you missed the Prime Day festivities. The best part? Unlike official Prime Day deals, most of these offers won't require a Prime membership.

I've been covering sale events like this for over 10 years, so I know how to cut through the fluff and tell you if a deal is actually good or if someone's being sneaky. Unlike some other sites, you also won't have any obtrusive ads getting in the way of your shopping spree: this guide is all about presenting clean, easy guidance so you can feel good about all your leftover Prime Day purchases.

Leftover Prime Day deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $739.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel 8 Pro is already pretty legendary for its cameras, but the premium flagship also features the powerful Tensor G3 chipset, some unrivalled haptics, and loads of software updates guaranteed. Grab the phone unlocked from Amazon today and you'll save a straight 26% on your purchase. Keep in mind that this offer is through a third-party seller, which means it could sell out very quickly.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon It's not quite as impressive as the $150 discount we saw during Prime Day, but you can still get a straight $100 off when you preorder the exceptional Motorola Razr Plus (2024) before its July 24th release date. I'm talking about the best flip phone of 2024 selling at a full $200 less than its biggest competitor, Samsung's Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $719.99 at Amazon If you missed the Prime Day party earlier this week, fear not: you can still score a straight 10% discount when you buy the base model Galaxy S24 unlocked from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $2,019.99 $1,899.99, plus FREE $300 gift card at Amazon The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 officially hits store shelves on July 24th, but you can preorder the innovative foldable phone unlocked today and score a FREE $300 gift card and a complimentary memory boost to 512GB (an additional $120 value).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: $1,219.99 $1,099.99, plus FREE $200 gift card at Amazon Similar to the Z Fold 6 preorder deal described above, you can order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 ahead of the phones' July 24th release date and get a free $200 gift card alongside a free storage boost to 512GB. That's $320 of total savings on an innovative foldable phone that isn't even out yet!

OnePlus 12 512GB: $899.99 $799.99 at Amazon Probably the most eye-catching flagship phone on the market today, the OnePlus 12 boasts a gorgeous 120Hz display, a two-day battery, and some of the best cameras on any OnePlus phone to date. Buy the 512GB phone unlocked at Amazon today and you'll save a nice $100 on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon Sure, the new Galaxy Watch 7 may be dominating the headlines, but you could get a lot more bang for the buck by going with last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, especially since the wearable is chilling with a 30% discount today, no Prime membership required.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $269.99 at Amazon Although I'd buy the Pixel Watch 2 for its stylish appearance alone, there are plenty of similarly sophisticated specs under the hood to make this smartwatch worthy of your attention. You get snappy Wear OS performance, Fitbit features, loads of battery life, and thanks to this leftover Prime Day discount, a whopping 23% discount.

Beats Studio Pro: $349 $169.99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro aren't particularly groundbreaking, but they're a solid pair of wireless headphones with customizable ANC (active noise cancellation), spatial audio support, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. I wouldn't really recommend buying these cans at full price, but with a 51% discount from Amazon they're a pretty spectacular value.

Toshiba 55" Class C350 Series 4K UHD smart TV: $369.99 $249.99 at Amazon Remember when 55-inch TVs cost $500 or more? For just 250 bucks at Amazon, this smart TV from Toshiba boasts stunning 4K UHD resolution, support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and a Low Latency Game Mode right out of the box.

Insignia 50" Class F30 Series 4K Smart TV: $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon Any time Amazon starts discounting smart TVs, you can pretty much bet on a few Insignia models being included in the lineup. Still, the retailer is currently carving 30% off the 50-inch F30 Series set, which is an even better discount than I expected. This affordable, no-frills smart TV delivers great picture in 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus you get DTS Studio Sound support and Alexa voice control.

Amazon 55" Omni Series 4K smart TV: $599.99 $449.99 at Amazon Amazon's Omni lineup of smart TVs is all about bang for the buck, offering premium features like 4K QLED resolution and HDR10+ support with adaptive brightness for much less than the competition. Pick up the 55-inch version and you'll instantly score a 25% discount, sending the midrange set closer to budget TV territory. Other TV sizes are receiving similar discounts, so take your pick.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 FAQ

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

Although there's only one official Prime Day every year, Amazon tends to run another sitewide sale event in October. That said, those deals typically pale in comparison to Prime Day's offerings, so I wouldn't wait to buy something unless it's absolutely necessary.

What is Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year, offering Prime members some of the most epic discounts this side of Black Friday. It started back in 2015 and runs for 48 hours each summer (usually in July). In addition to regular discounts, Prime Day is chock full of flash deals, invite-only opportunities, and much more.

Do you have to have Amazon Prime to get Prime Day deals?

Pretty much. Prime Day was specifically designed to benefit Prime members, so the vast majority of deals on the site will only be available to those who sign up for the subscription service.

If you aren't a Prime member yet and you aren't interested in paying the $14.99 monthly fee, it's worth noting that Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that you can cancel at any time. In other words, you could sign up on July 1st, enjoy all of the money-saving benefits of Prime Day 2024, and cancel your account before the month ends.

How do I find the best Prime Day deals?

