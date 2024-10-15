Black Friday Google Pixel deals 2024 — early discounts and how to prepare

The fall season has arrived, which means Black Friday Google Pixel deals are just around the corner. If you're hoping to grab a new device from one of our favorite OEMs this holiday season, bookmark this page: I've designed it to be a one-stop shop for all things Google during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2024.

Of course, Black Friday isn't until November 29th, so in the meantime, I'm filling this guide with a bunch of helpful shopping advice so you know what to expect when the sales officially go live. I'll also add a few early deals for folks who want to get their shopping done today.

Whether you're hoping to buy the innovative Pixel 9 Pro Fold or the midrange Google Pixel 8a, keep reading for everything you need to know about shopping Google Pixel devices during Black Friday 2024. Things change quickly around here, so don't forget to check back later: I'll be updating this guide on a regular basis.

Which retailer has the best Black Friday Google Pixel deals?

It depends on what you're looking for. If you prefer to buy unlocked phones, you'll find that retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are more than willing to discount Pixel devices heavily during sale events.

If you're okay with making a change to your wireless service or you have a device to trade in, you can expect many carriers to discount their Pixel stock as well. As a matter of fact, there are already plenty of Mint Mobile deals and Verizon deals available for the Google Pixel 9 series at this exact moment.

Last but not least, if you don't mind a preowned item, Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend typically presents a unique opportunity to buy refurbished tech on sites like BackMarket.com. These devices have been tested and renewed to meet like-new standards, and all items from BackMarket are supported by a one-year warranty. Of course, mileage with refurbished phones may vary, but the site is worth a look while you're shopping.

When do Black Friday phone deals start?

Black Friday deals are actually starting to kick off right now, and the best offers will continue to run through November 29th. That being said, the offers on display will continue to get better as we approach the holiday, so keep checking this guide as I add new Pixel discounts.

What Black Friday Google Pixel deals can I expect?

Fortunately, Amazon's recent Prime Day event gives us a good idea of what we can expect as the Black Friday deals go live. During that 48-hour sale, we saw a ton of last-gen Pixel phones score record-breaking discounts, while Google tablets and smartwatches saw similarly tempting price drops. We didn't see any major discounts on the Pixel 9 series or the Google Pixel Watch 3, however, but that could change by the time Black Friday weekend rolls around.

Early Black Friday deals

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus a year of Unlimited for $15/month at Mint Mobile Buy Google's super-balanced Pixel 9 alongside a year of the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 50% off both the flagship phone AND a full year of T-Mobile-powered wireless service. The Google Pixel 9 boasts 12GB of RAM, an elegant design with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a seven-year software update promise.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $249.99 $197.99 at Amazon Although it's no longer Google's newest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2 remains an excellent choice for most folks, with a sophisticated design, snappy Wear OS performance, and seamless Fitbit integration. It's also currently 21% off at Amazon, weeks before Black Friday.

Google Pixel Tablet: $399 $319 at Best Buy Perfect if you're already accustomed to the "Hey Google.." lifestyle, the Pixel Tablet comes with a vibrant 11-inch display, Tensor G2 chipset, and a reliable 7,020mAh battery. Grab the 128GB model (without the charging dock) from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $80 off your purchase.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB: $1,249 FREE with eligible line, trade-in at AT&T Google surprised everyone this year by adding an "XL" version of the Pro to its flagship lineup, but we're not complaining. The Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts a sizeable 6.8-inch 120Hz display with a 5,060mAh battery and the Tensor G4 chipset under the hood, plus you get seven years of software updates guaranteed. Send any Pixel device to AT&T and add a line with a qualifying unlimited plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make this beast of performance totally free.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 $449 at Amazon Google's latest midrange masterpiece, the Pixel 8a features a flagship-quality camera with the same software promise and Tensor chipset found in the more-expensive Pixel 8 Pro. Grab the phone unlocked from Amazon right now and you'll score a straight $50 discount.