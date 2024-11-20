Early Black Friday Garmin deals 2024 — ditch your old smartwatch and save big on Forerunner, Venu, and more

If you're planning to buy a new smartwatch this holiday season, you'll be pleased to learn that many of the best Black Friday Garmin deals have already gone live. Retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are carving up to $250 off Garmin wearables, and I've dropped a selection of my favorite offers below. Whether you want something sleek and versatile or rugged enough to withstand ALL the elements, the best Garmin watch deals of Black Friday 2024 can be found in this guide.

Here at Android Central, it's no secret that we're big fans of Garmin smartwatches. These wearables are expertly crafted for athletes of all ages and skill levels, whether you're a marathon runner, long-distance hiker, or simply counting your steps throughout the day. Garmin devices can range from budget models to premium beasts of performance, but whatever you're searching for today, there's probably a Black Friday deal just waiting to be uncovered.

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

Early Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin Venu 3: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy The watch we'd recommend to most folks is the Garmin Venu 3. This super-balanced wearable boasts a spacious AMOLED display with up to 14 days of battery life and all of the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need. Grab the Venu 3 during Best Buy's Black Friday sale and you'll score a straight $100 off your purchase!

Garmin Forerunner 165: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon Currently 20% off at Amazon, the Forerunner 165 is a great starter fitness watch with a lightweight design, up to 11 days of battery life, and some accurate heart rate and sleep tracking capabilities.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a fitness watch that's built to last, consider the Fenix 7 Pro Solar. This rugged watch harnesses the power of the sun to bring you up to 22 days of battery life, plus you get military-grade durability, a built-in LED flashlight, and 24/7 health and sleep monitoring. Place your order while the Black Friday sale is active and Best Buy will hook you up with a $250 discount.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299.99 $199.99 at Walmart The Vivoactive 5 is a popular choice for folks who want the Garmin experience without sacrificing sleek smartwatch style. Currently sitting with a $100 discount during Walmart's Black Friday sale, the watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life, and all of the same health and fitness tracking features that made Garmin famous.

Garmin Venu Sq 2: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon We called the Garmin Venu Sq 2 the "goldilocks smartwatch" in our 4/5-star review, and it isn't hard to see why. The balanced smartwatch comes with a bright AMOLED display that would look great next to an Apple Watch or Galaxy wearable, plus you get a long-lasting battery, a ton of health and fitness sensors, and NFC support. Grab the Venu Sq 2 before the Black Friday sales end and you'll receive a whopping 40% discount.

Garmin Forerunner 965: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy The Garmin Forerunner 965 might just be the best runner's watch ever built, with impressively-accurate mapping software, multiple days of battery life on a single charge, and a vibrant AMOLED display. As part of its Black Friday sale, Best Buy is dropping a straight $100 off the watch.

Garmin Bounce: $149.99 $129.99 at Walmart Is your kid ready for their first-ever smartwatch? The Garmin Bounce might be the answer. Currently $20 off at Walmart, this kid-friendly wearable comes with activity and sleep tracking, a durable construction, voice and text support, and a bunch of intuitive, easy-to-use software features.

FAQ

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is November 29th, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. Although that's when sale events have gone live historically, Black Friday sales have been starting earlier and earlier every year, which means you can find excellent Black Friday deals throughout the entire month of November.

Which retailer has the best Garmin deals during Black Friday?

Retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Garmin itself have all released their Black Friday deals on Garmin watches early, and there are few differences between them. If you're trying to settle on a particular retailer, look beyond the price tags to see if there are any additional perks in the fine print. Is Amazon Prime going to give you free shipping? Does the Garmin store offer an extended warranty? These are important details to check before choosing an offer.