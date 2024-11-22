Early Black Friday Fitbit deals 2024 — Charge, Sense, Pixel Watch, & more!

On the hunt for a new Fitbit? Then Black Friday has arrived a week ahead of schedule for you, as the Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4 are all at or near all-time low prices, making it a great time to buy one.

The Fitbit Charge 6 has hit $99 (38% off), matching its lowest-ever price, as does the Fitbit Inspire 3 at $69 (30% off). If you're in the market for a fitness tracker but don't want to try out a budget brand like Amazfit or Xiaomi, either is a natural choice, with the Inspire 3 focused on comfort and the Charge 6 on features.

Outside of fitness trackers, you'll also find some Black Friday Fitbit deals on its smartwatches: the Fitbit Sense 2 is $179.95 ($70 off), while the Fitbit Versa 4 is $119.95 ($80 off). Both watches have technically fallen lower once in their deal history — the Versa 4 at $104 and the Sense 2 at $139 — but they're both at the second-lowest price we've ever seen.

Because Google has all but confirmed that it won't make any more Fitbit-branded watches, focusing on the expensive, short-lived, and Android-only Pixel Watches, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 are the best you're going to get, as long as they remain in stock. But despite its age, the Sense 2 remains an excellent option for health tracking paired with a gorgeous AMOLED display, while the Versa 4 is more stripped down but very affordable at this price.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.95 now $179.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Sense 2 remains one of the best fitness smartwatches today, thanks to its 6-day battery life, packed array of health sensors — similar to the Charge 6 but with a cEDA sensor for more accurate stress tracking — and its large, bright AMOLED display for Google Maps and notifications. It launched at an expensive $299, but now the price drop and this deal make it much more reasonable.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $119.95 at Amazon We initially gave the Fitbit Versa 4 a middling review because $230 felt too expensive for what it offered; at $119, however, it's a steal for the essentials. The Versa 4 lacks the Sense 2's all-around health tracking, focusing on basic heart rate, stress, and passive AFib, but shares its 1.58-inch AMOLED, Google Maps/ Wallet support, mic & speaker for Bluetooth calls, Alexa voice commands, and Fitbit Premium training tools.

You can even snag the Pixel Watch 3 for $279 ($70 off) thanks to Black Friday, which may not have the Fitbit branding but does come with six months of Fitbit Premium, new Fitbit Cardio Load insights, and all of the same health sensors as the Sense 2, except with a full array of Wear OS apps and Google Assistant support.

If you're on the hunt for other fitness watch options, these early Garmin Black Friday deals may tempt you: some are much pricier than Fitbit watches, but they're also newer, don't require a subscription, and have some in-depth training tools for runners and cyclists that Fitbit doesn't offer.