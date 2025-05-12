Amazon quietly drops HUGE sale on Garmin smartwatches — here are the 5 deals that matter

Summer is nearly here, and folks all over the globe are trying to jumpstart their fitness goals by tracking down the best smartwatch deals on the web. Luckily, Amazon and a few other retailers are helping to make this happen by slashing prices on a bunch of our favorite Garmin smartwatches for a limited time.

Garmin has been producing some of the best fitness-focused smartwatches for years now, balancing comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities with the versatile look of an Android smartwatch. Whether you want the top-rated Garmin Venu 3 (Android Central's favorite Garmin watch) or the premium Forerunner 965, keep reading for all of my favorite wearables included in the sale.

Amazon quietly launches MAJOR Garmin sale — see the top 5 deals

💲Best Garmin watch overall💲

1. Garmin Venu 3 45mm: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon Arguably the best Garmin smartwatch on the market today, the Venu 3 boasts an epic suite of 24/7 health and fitness tracking tools with an AMOLED display, NFC/GPS support, and up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. Thanks to the current Amazon sale, you can grab this watch for $100 off. That's a return to the Venu 3's lowest price ever!

💲Best cheap Garmin watch💲

2. Garmin Forerunner 165: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon With a starting retail price of $249.99, the Garmin Forerunner 165 was already pretty affordable. Thanks to this 20% discount from Amazon, however, the watch becomes an absolute steal — without even considering the value of an AMOLED display, all-systems GNSS tracking, and all the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need (minus ECG, unfortunately).

💲Best premium Garmin watch💲

3. Garmin Forerunner 965: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon If money is no object, the Forerunner 965 might be considered the best watch Garmin has ever produced. This wearable is the full package, boasting HRM, HRV, and SpO2 tracking with GPS and NFC support, plus you get a spacious AMOLED display and up to 23 days of battery life in Watch mode. Buy the watch from Amazon today and you'll pay $499.99, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

💲Best battery life💲

4. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $449.99 $297.99 at Amazon If you really want a long-lasting fitness watch, the Instinct 2X Solar is one of the best options around, harnessing the energy of the sun to produce virtually limitless battery life. It's not sleek by any means, but the Instinct 2X Solar features a rugged design with military-grade durability and all of the health features you'd expect from the brand. Best of all? It's currently 34% off at Amazon.