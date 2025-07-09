Oura's two biggest rivals just SLASHED their best smart rings for Prime Day
Save 30% on the RingConn Gen 2 or 20% on the Ultrahuman Ring Air, both compelling subscription-free alternatives to the Oura Ring 4.
When it comes to the best smart rings, the Oura Ring 4 tops our list for a reason: It's dependably accurate, stylish, and packed with health data that no other brand offers. And at $296 (15% off) for Prime Day, it's pretty reasonably priced. But factor in the $70/year for the mandatory subscription, and that discount will get eaten up fairly quickly.
That's why this Amazon Prime Day is a good time to look at alternatives like the RingConn Gen 2, our runner-up best smart ring pick that's only $209 (30% off) on Amazon. It's a fantastic option that lasts 10–12 days per charge and tracks much of the same information, but without a subscription.
The RingConn Gen 2 smart ring earned a strong review from us because of its longevity, seamless app experience, sleep apnea detection, and cool style. If you want a device that tracks all the essentials and is supremely comfortable for sleep tracking, you can't go wrong with this option, especially at $90 off!
Compare the Oura Ring 4 vs. RingConn Gen 2, and you can appreciate how RingConn's option is skinnier and lighter than Oura's, while still lasting a few days longer. Oura has more robust data in Oura Labs and automatic workout detection, so you'll have to decide if that's worth the extra cost.
✅Recommended if: You want to try out your first smart ring but don't want to spend smartwatch-level money or commit to another monthly subscription.
❌Skip this deal if: You want a smart ring that goes beyond health data into fitness, or Oura's wider range of colors.
Another alternative, and a personal favorite of mine, is the Ultrahuman Ring Air. Its deal isn't quite as big at $279 (20% off) on Amazon, but it's still cheaper than the Oura Ring 4 and has no subscription, so the savings add up over time.
Ultrahuman's smart ring has all the same essentials as other great smart rings, plus its optional PowerPlugs that let you add on new features like AFib detection, Vitamin D tracking, screentime effect, pregnancy insights, and more. The Ring Air is a comfortable, stylish option with no mandatory subscription.
✅Recommended if: You want a lightweight sleep tracker that lasts about a week per charge, with similar perks to an Oura Ring, like sleep score, recovery score, nightly stress, and step tracking, without a subscription.
❌Skip this deal if: You want perfect fitness accuracy or longer battery life like RingConn's out of the box.
All three of these options are among the best smart rings available today, with dependable accuracy and cool health and sleep insights. Only you can choose which style appeals best to you, but if you're looking to avoid a subscription, consider RingConn or Ultrahuman as your best alternatives.
