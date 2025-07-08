Skip the Balance 2 — these Amazfit Prime Day deals are too cheap to pass up!
The Amazfit Balance 1 hits an all-time low $129 (compared to $299 for the Balance 2), while the Active 2 falls as low as $80.
With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, you're probably on the hunt for a cheap Android fitness watch. Amazfit best fits the bill for combining quality with low prices, and as the site's Wearables editor with years of experience wearing them, I can point you to the two best deals: the Amazfit Balance for $129 (35% off) or the Amazfit Active 2 (up to 23% off).
Although my colleague absolutely loves the Amazfit Balance 2, which still costs $299, putting it in the same realm as true smartwatches. It's worth that price, but consider the much cheaper alternatives first.
The last-gen Amazfit Balance has a 1.5-inch, 1,500-nit AMOLED display, 14-day battery life, dual-band GPS with offline maps, Bluetooth calling, a mic & speaker with voice commands, contactless payments in Europe, and a ton of fitness insights like readiness and recovery.
Launching in late 2023, the Amazfit Balance was the brand's mainline product for fitness fans who didn't want to sacrifice smarts, and it still remains an advanced option for budget hunters even with the Balance 2 on the market. And now that it's $70 off for Prime Day, an all-time low, there's no reason to wait!
✅Recommended if: You want a well-rounded, long-lasting smartwatch with all of Amazfit's best training tools, a large display, and easier navigation via the crown.
❌Skip this deal if: You're willing to spend more than double for the Balance 2's sapphire glass, extra week of battery life, newer HR sensor, 28GB more storage, and upgrades to the mic, speaker, and haptic motor.
That said, you may want to spend even less on your fitness watch, or prefer a smaller watch! And in that case, I'll point you to the Amazfit Active 2: It's a lighter option with a 1.3-inch, 2,000-nit display, more stylish steel bezel, and a next-gen PPG for more accurate HR data, while still costing less! You do lose days of battery life and the rotating crown, but it's a fair trade for the lower price.
The best price is the standard Active 2 for $84.99 (15% off), but if you upgrade to the Active 2 Premium ($99, 23% off), you get sapphire glass, contactless payments in Europe, and a second leather strap with the normal silicone one. I'd say it's worth the $15 surcharge for the better display protection alone!
or Amazfit Active 2: was $99 now $80.74 at Amazon
The Amazfit Active 2 has incredible value in a $99 smartwatch, and this Prime Deal essentially lets you get the Premium upgrade — a leather strap, NFC, and sapphire glass — for the normal price. When it comes to cheap fitness watches, you can hardly do better than this value.
✅Recommended if: You want a full-fledged fitness watch for the price of a fitness band, with an excellent display and tons of sports modes.
❌Skip this deal if: You want the Balance's larger display, rotating crown, body fat calculator, more accurate GPS tracking, and other high-end perks.
Whichever watch you end up picking, you're getting the value of a "normal" fitness watch for a cheap price. The Active 2 is normally the better deal — getting perks like a mic & speaker in a $99 watch is already impressive — but the Balance 2 has the bigger discount for Prime Day.
For everything on Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate shopping guide.
Prime Day 2025 Android deals — quick links
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Michael is Android Central's resident expert on wearables and fitness. Before joining Android Central, he freelanced for years at Techradar, Wareable, Windows Central, and Digital Trends. Channeling his love of running, he established himself as an expert on fitness watches, testing and reviewing models from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple, COROS, Polar, Amazfit, Suunto, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.