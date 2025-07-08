With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, you're probably on the hunt for a cheap Android fitness watch. Amazfit best fits the bill for combining quality with low prices, and as the site's Wearables editor with years of experience wearing them, I can point you to the two best deals: the Amazfit Balance for $129 (35% off) or the Amazfit Active 2 (up to 23% off).

Although my colleague absolutely loves the Amazfit Balance 2, which still costs $299, putting it in the same realm as true smartwatches. It's worth that price, but consider the much cheaper alternatives first.

The last-gen Amazfit Balance has a 1.5-inch, 1,500-nit AMOLED display, 14-day battery life, dual-band GPS with offline maps, Bluetooth calling, a mic & speaker with voice commands, contactless payments in Europe, and a ton of fitness insights like readiness and recovery.

Save 35% Amazfit Balance: was $199.99 now $129.97 at Amazon Launching in late 2023, the Amazfit Balance was the brand's mainline product for fitness fans who didn't want to sacrifice smarts, and it still remains an advanced option for budget hunters even with the Balance 2 on the market. And now that it's $70 off for Prime Day, an all-time low, there's no reason to wait!

✅Recommended if: You want a well-rounded, long-lasting smartwatch with all of Amazfit's best training tools, a large display, and easier navigation via the crown.

❌Skip this deal if: You're willing to spend more than double for the Balance 2's sapphire glass, extra week of battery life, newer HR sensor, 28GB more storage, and upgrades to the mic, speaker, and haptic motor.

That said, you may want to spend even less on your fitness watch, or prefer a smaller watch! And in that case, I'll point you to the Amazfit Active 2: It's a lighter option with a 1.3-inch, 2,000-nit display, more stylish steel bezel, and a next-gen PPG for more accurate HR data, while still costing less! You do lose days of battery life and the rotating crown, but it's a fair trade for the lower price.

The best price is the standard Active 2 for $84.99 (15% off), but if you upgrade to the Active 2 Premium ($99, 23% off), you get sapphire glass, contactless payments in Europe, and a second leather strap with the normal silicone one. I'd say it's worth the $15 surcharge for the better display protection alone!

✅Recommended if: You want a full-fledged fitness watch for the price of a fitness band, with an excellent display and tons of sports modes.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the Balance's larger display, rotating crown, body fat calculator, more accurate GPS tracking, and other high-end perks.

Whichever watch you end up picking, you're getting the value of a "normal" fitness watch for a cheap price. The Active 2 is normally the better deal — getting perks like a mic & speaker in a $99 watch is already impressive — but the Balance 2 has the bigger discount for Prime Day.