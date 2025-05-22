Our favorite cheap smartwatch just got cheaper with a whopping 25% discount for Memorial Day

Memorial Day smartwatch deals are officially here, and those in the market will appreciate this next entry. Amazon's Amazfit Balance is 25% off for Memorial Day, marking $50 in savings on our favorite budget smartwatch for Android.

While this watch already offers a ton of bang for the buck at $200, this discount knocks the price down to $150, making it an even more competitive pick. The Amazfit Balance features weeks-long battery life, an excellent balance (no pun intended) between its lightweight build and its large AMOLED display, and a wide range of apps, health and sleep monitoring features and more. This particular deal is for the 46mm version of the watch, which comes in both Midnight Black and Sunset Grey. Sure, the best Amazfit watch may not match the power found in Pixel or Galaxy watches, this deal makes the Balance an outstanding pick.

Amazfit Balance 46mm: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon for Memorial Day For a limited time, Amazon has cut $50 off the price of the 46mm version of the Amazfit Balance, which is our pick for the best cheap Android smartwatch. From its support for Bluetooth calling, Alexa assistance, NFC payments, and dual-band GPS, to a wide range of health, sports, and other fitness monitoring features, the Balance would be a worthwhile pick for the budget-friendly buyer, especially if you can catch it during the Memorial Day sale.

From our Wearables editor (Image credit: Michael Hicks) "The Balance lives up to its name: it does a little bit of everything, offering perks like the mic/speaker and tap-to-pay that other Amazfit watches don't have. It's rare to find such useful fitness insights on a sub-$200 watch without a mandatory subscription, and at $50 off, this is a great deal." -Michael Hicks, Senior Editor

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a budget smartwatch that won't compromise on features; having a watch with a long battery life is important to you; you like having a large, bright AMOLED screen.

❌Skip this deal if: you need an extremely small smartwatch; you want a watch that can be upgraded to include built-in LTE; you'd rather go with a Wear OS watch.

The Amazfit Balance is a great affordable smartwatch, featuring up to two weeks of battery, dual-band GPS, and a massive 1.5-inch AMOLED display. Plus, it includes Bluetooth calling with an onboard speaker and microphone, as well as easy access to the Alexa voice assistant, heart rate and stress level data, fitness training coaching programs, sleep analysis, and more.

While it's certainly on the bulky side, it's actually fairly lightweight for its size, though some may prefer a smaller, thinner smartwatch. Overall, this wouldn't be a bad pick for those trying to get the most bang for their buck on an Android smartwatch.