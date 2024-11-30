The Amazfit Balance isn't on sale, but you can still get the GTR Mini this Cyber Monday

I recently reviewed and was in awe of the incredible Amazfit Balance smartwatch. Sadly, that model isn't on sale for Cyber Monday, but you can still get the next best thing for nearly half the price! The superb Amazfit GTR Mini rivals the battery life of the newer Amazfit Balance. You can score an excellent 15% discount on the GTR Mini while the Cyber Monday deal lasts on Amazon or Best Buy for $84.99.

The round-shaped Amazfit smartwatch looks just like a cool wristwatch, but don’t be fooled, there are tons of tracking and premium features inside. Along with more than 120 sports modes, heart rate tracking, GPS, sleep monitoring, and compatibility with an AI fitness app, the GTR Mini can somehow manage to run for up to two weeks per charge.

Thankfully, Amazfit uses standard quick-release connectors, so compatible bands are super easy and cheap to find. Oh, and did I mention it’s also 5ATM water-resistant so you can swim with it, too?

Amazfit GTR Mini: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon | Best Buy Not only does this stunning smartwatch run for up to 14 days on a single charge, but it can track all your workouts, deliver notifications, measure your sleep duration and quality, blood oxygen, and stress, and look as great on your wrist whether you’re working out or dining out. At this Cyber Monday price, it’s an absolute no-brainer.

✅Recommended if: you're a beginner who is just getting into the world of fitness, health, and wellness tracking and who tends to get daunted by complicated menus and apps.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something more robust with advanced features and third-party app access.

Along with the “unbelievable battery life,” I absolutely loved the bright AMOLED display, advanced GPS (perfect for runners and cyclists), preset replies for messages, breadth of sports modes, and the ability to summon Alexa from your wrist during my testing for my review.

Another factor that I admire about the GTR Mini is that it is super thin and lightweight, so you won’t even know you’re wearing it. The Zepp OS 2.0 interface is clean and easy to use, with no learning curve, something someone unfamiliar with using smartwatches will appreciate. It has some limitations though, including no third-party app support nor a speaker or mic (when you summon Alexa, your phone needs to be connected and nearby), but you might not even care.

Sure, this smartwatch isn’t the newest, most powerful and feature-rich smartwatch you can buy. But for beginners looking to kickstart their fitness or health and wellness journey, it’s a good budget option that doesn’t act like a budget watch. And at just $84.99 during the ongoing Cyber Monday weekend sales, it’s worth the investment. When you’re ready to move up to something more premium, hand this one down to a friend or family member and they’ll love using it, too.