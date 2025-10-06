The Amazfit Balance is still a great smartwatch for daily rough use — only now it's even better value

It has been approximately two years since I reviewed the Amazfit Balance. Initially, I was impressed by the smartwatch's seemingly endless battery life that refused to drain weeks in. Now that the watch is a few years old, we've seen a decent price drop. In my eyes, this makes it an even more worthy buy in 2025.

Two years on, I still use the Amazfit Balance every other day. It covers all the basics and performs smoothly until today, and the battery has not degraded either. I get to track all my health and fitness metrics, there's onboard storage for music, and there are plenty of other useful features like the ability to respond to texts.

The Amazfit Balance launched in September 2023 at a neat $199.99 price tag. You can currently buy the Balance smartwatch for $149.99 at Amazon or other retailers. And with Amazon's October Prime Day on the horizon, you could probably score an even sweeter deal on this Amazfit wearable. Compared to the newer Amazfit Balance 2 that costs an insane $299.99, I still recommend the original Balance model if you're on a tight budget. This smartwatch was so well-rounded that I continue to recommend it as the best starter option when looking at top Amazfit smartwatches.

Amazfit Balance: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon It might be two years old, but this toddler is still going strong and definitely worth your attention. The Amazfit Balance has an insane uptime, going on for weeks on a single full charge. It's also super lightweight, easy to use, and comes with all the basic smartwatch features one could want. There's a ton of health and fitness tracking features, an onboard mic and speaker, NFC for contactless payments, and Alexa built in. You can reply to texts, set alarms, log your workouts, and so much more with this highly affordable Amazfit smartwatch.

One of the biggest perks of the Amazfit Balance, after its two-week battery life, is ease of use. If you're new to smartwatches and fitness wearables, this is an excellent entry point. The software isn't very complex, the initial setup is pretty straightforward, and you don't need to be very familiar with a wearable to figure out where everything is.

The has Alexa built-in, along with an onboard speaker and mic, so you can control your smart home and give Alexa commands or prompts. There's local storage if you want to store music on the watch and connect a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds with it. There's even NFC for contactless payments.

The 46mm case doesn't even feel like it's there, because the watch is so lightweight. The overall design is stunning, and the AMOLED display stays bright, crisp, and easily visible under the merciless sun.

If you're going out for a run or working out, the Amazfit Balance is a comfortable fitness tracker that can keep track of your activities for you. Like any great Amazfit watch, the Amazfit Balance has hundreds of sports modes and can track a wide variety of activities beyond just walks and runs.

Since it has GPS, you can even record the location of your workouts. I like to log my walks and runs so I can view the route I took later. It's a great way to plan and track your activities. And with AI features like Zepp Flow and Zepp Coach, you can harness the power of AI to reach your fitness goals.

Amazfit introduced the full-sized QWERTY keyboard to reply to text messages on the Amazfit Balance. Back when I first tested the watch, it was a little janky. But now, this feature works much better than before.

This is a fantastic smartwatch overall, ideal for newbies in the wearable space who still want some extras but can't commit to Wear OS just yet.