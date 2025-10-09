With Prime Big Deal Days winding down in just a few hours, you're probably not looking to spend hundreds on a smartwatch. So how about just $49?

When it comes to the best cheap Android watches, our last "ultra-cheap" pick is the CMF Watch Pro 2 for its sheer value: You get 9–11 days of battery life, a 1.32-inch, 60Hz AMOLED display, GPS tracking, Bluetooth calling with a mic & speaker, blood oxygen tracking, and crown navigation. And now that it's 38% off down to $49, it's even more affordable!

Save 38% CMF Watch Pro 2: was $79 now $49 at Amazon This long-lasting, IP68 water-resistant fitness watch with 120 sports modes is already an excellent value at full price, so snagging one for only $49 will make you feel like you're getting away with something! The CMF Watch Pro 2 has a few basic features like alarms and timers, find my phone, music playback controls, and a basic voice assistant. It's not as advanced as an Apple or Wear OS watch, but that's not a reasonable ask at this price.

✅Recommended if: You want a cheap alternative to Amazfit, Xiaomi, or Fitbit, with features you'd pay more for with other brands; you're a fan of Nothing phones; and you don't need close integration with your phone and assistant, only normal notifications and (on Android) basic quick replies.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a brighter display, more in-depth training guidance, contactless payments, a thinner and more subtle design with a smaller display border, and other perks you won't find in a cheaper watch.

You shouldn't expect this to be the best smartwatch you've ever used, with cheaper plastic materials, a thin strap, and a less-than-sleek design. But it's more dependable than other under-$100 smartwatches you'll find on Amazon today.

(Image credit: Nothing)

CMF recently released a Watch 3 Pro that delivers dual-frequency GPS tracking and (according to them) a 5% and 10% boost in sleep and HR accuracy, respectively. It also delivers 10–13 days of battery with a larger AMOLED display, a months-long custom running program, post-run training load data, hand gesture shortcuts, and other perks you'd normally see on much pricier fitness watches.

Save 20% CMF Watch 3 Pro: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Matching its all-time low, the CMF Watch 3 Pro's Prime Day deal brings its price down to the Watch Pro 2's original price. It makes some ambitious improvements, but it's still a cheap watch, meaning it's kind to your budget but still requires you to accept similar compromises.

As for any other cheap Prime Day deals ticking down to their final hours, take a serious look at the Amazfit Bip 6 for $67.99 (15% off). The discount isn't as large as the CMF Watch Pro 2, and you're getting similar perks like GPS tracking, a mic & speaker, hundreds of sports modes and watch faces, and both HR and SpO2 tracking. The difference is the 2,000-nit, 1.97-inch AMOLED display that makes notifications easy to read, along with Zepp AI coaching for workouts.

If none of these are calling to you, then you'll have to spend more money! Some of the best Android watches have Prime Day deals ending soon, and they have fewer compromises and more premium designs; problem is, they're closer to $150 than $50.