This last-gen Samsung smartwatch just got hit with $50 OFF at Best Buy for a limited time

Smartwatch deals are the way to go if you're hoping to save a little coin, and those who are already deep into the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem will like this pick. As part of a clearance and outlet sale, Best Buy has slashed $50 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which still holds up despite being a last-gen smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is similar to the new-gen Watch 8, featuring heart rate and sleep monitoring, GPS and more, along with battery life of up to two days when not in frequent use, or roughly between 30 and 50 hours depending on usage.

This particular deal is for the 40mm version, which has a slightly smaller AMOLED display at just 1.3 inches. It also comes with 32GB of storage, the user-friendly One UI Watch 6 software, and a wide range of health insights and fitness modes stacked with Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy Last year's best smartwatch just scored $50 off at Best Buy, which is a perfect pick for anyone looking to spend less than $200 on a smartwatch. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is from the previous generation, it carries with it many of the bells and whistles included with the 8, like a powerful heart rate sensor, medication interaction warnings, and much more.

✅Recommended if: you want to save some extra money on a solid last-gen smartwatch; you have other devices within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem and you want optimal compatibility; you're looking for a smartwatch with powerful performance, a bright AMOLED display, and a long-lasting battery.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the 2025 release, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and you don't mind spending $150 more than this deal is offering; you prefer a thin, lightweight watch on your wrist, such as a more subtle fitness tracker-style smartwatch; you're looking for a smartwatch with fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is still a smartwatch powerhouse, even though it's last year's release. While the Watch 8 boasts a few subtle improvements, it was also rolled out with the higher $350 price tag, while the Watch 7 now typically retails at $250 (before this discount, at least).

It features a decent Exynos processor for smooth performance, 2GB of RAM, and a ton of useful health and fitness features using a wide range of sensors. Sensors include the Samsung BioActive sensor with an optical bio-signal sensor, an electrical heart signal sensor, and bioelectrical impedance analysis. The Watch 7 also includes a temperature sensor, an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, and a light sensor, in addition to GPS.

Users also like the One UI Watch 6 based on Wear OS 5, and battery life can last between 30 and 50 hours depending on a few different use factors.

If you were already looking to pick up a smartwatch for under $200 and you don't mind going last-gen, this might be a good option to consider.