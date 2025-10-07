The only Prime Day smartwatch deal you should care about is selling out fast — it won't last long!

Out of all the middling Prime Day smartwatch deals today, one truly stands out — which is why Amazon has it labeled as a "Prime deal selling fast." Deal hunters are skipping the smaller discounts and going for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at $149.99, an all-time low according to Camelcamelcamel, and you can bet stock will run out before Prime Day ends.

I've been covering Samsung deals for years, so I know that last year on Black Friday, the Galaxy Watch 6 bottomed out at $149 before Samsung sold off its stock for good and pivoted to the Watch 7. So while you may want to wait and see if the Watch 7 gets even cheaper next month, I wouldn't count on it!

The Galaxy Watch 7 was the best Android smartwatch last year, and plenty of people are skeptical about the new squarish Galaxy Watch 8 design. Since Samsung clearly wants to clear out its old stock to push people onto the newer generation, it's your chance to snag the old design before it's gone for good.

Save 40% Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 barely feels like a last-gen watch: It's due to receive four new version updates, from Wear OS 6 this fall to Wear OS 9 in 2028, with the latest Gemini tricks and your favorite Samsung Health insights. With perks like a 2,000-nit display with sapphire glass, dual-band GPS, a full sensor suite with sleep and health insights, and military-grade ruggedness, the Galaxy Watch 7 hasn't lost its edge and only falls short of the Watch 8 in a couple of ways.

✅Recommended if: You want close integration with your Android phone for Gemini commands, messaging, and apps; you want a lightweight, durable design; and you want daily health, sleep, and energy insights without a subscription.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the Galaxy Watch 8's thinner frame, brighter display, and new Samsung Health insights like the antioxidant index.

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

I cover and review a lot of smartwatches and fitness watches, and I can honestly say this is the best Prime Big Day deal I've spotted across the board. That doesn't mean you should buy it if you prefer a watch with weeks of battery life or a more Classic look, but be prepared to spend a lot more for it.

The fact is, comparing the Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Watch 7 shows the two devices aren't that different, aside from Samsung's new "Cushion Design" that makes it skinnier and flatter against your wrist, but also throws away the normal circular look. Considering the Watch 8 is $314 (10% off), it's easy to argue that it's worth saving another $165 for the Watch 7 instead.

Truly, if you look at the other last-generation Android watches on sale today like the Pixel Watch 3 ($229) and OnePlus Watch 2 ($227), it's pretty amazing that the Galaxy Watch 7 is so much cheaper when it's arguably the best of the bunch. It's due to receive more software support, and its One UI Watch build has smooth software and the best Tiles of any Wear OS watch.