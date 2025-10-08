This is the ONE last-minute Prime Day deal every Galaxy Watch 8 owner should buy

Prime Big Deal Days offer some major last-minute discounts on Galaxy Watches, but for those who already have their new Galaxy Watch 8 or Watch 8 Classic, it's still a good time to save. Specifically, Samsung's official watch straps are discounted for Prime Day, and you definitely need to stock up!

Samsung redesigned its 2025 watches with a "Dynamic Lug" system that plugs strap tongues directly into the watch for a more snug fit. It's very comfortable and helps the sensors rest flat against your wrist, but it also means your old straps from generations of Galaxy Watches won't work.

Samsung's official bands are expensive, but you can get the Watch 8 Nylon Fabric Band for 15% off for a lighter, more comfortable fit in multiple fun colors like Mint, Navy, or Coralred. Or if you want a more traditional silicone fit, the official Samsung Sport band is also 15% off, so you can swap regularly for style or hygiene.

Save 15% Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Fabric Band, Nylon: was $54.99 now $47.01 at Amazon Also: Watch 8 Series Sport Band, Rubber: $54.99 $46.74 at Amazon This may not seem like a major discount, but Camelcamelcamel confirms that Samsung hasn't lowered the price on its Watch 8 bands before now, and it's rare for even older Watch 7 bands to fall below $40. You can hold off until Black Friday and hope for better, but you may want to grab at least one alternative to whichever Watch 8 strap came in the box, either for sports or style.

If these Prime Day accessory prices aren't low enough for you, don't worry! We've also got a guide on the best Galaxy Watch 8 bands, mostly filled with third-party options that are significantly cheaper.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For example, if you want a stylish Metal band to match your Watch 8 Classic (or spruce up the base model), this striking Milanese metal loop is only $15.10 (24% off), while this popular PanPinnacle steel band is only $12.59 (30% off) and comes in several light or dark finishes to match your watch case.

If you want a more comfortable and lightweight style, these braided nylon fabric bands are only $7–10 each (up to 49% off) and come in a variety of fun colors!

If your main focus is stocking up on a ton of budget bands, you can buy this Nylon band in multiple colors for just $7.99 (38% off), meaning you could grab five for less than one official Samsung nylon strap! Likewise, these MoKo silicone bands are $7.99 (20% off) and imitate Samsung's colorful stitching flourishes on the band, while these cheap TiMOVO six-pack sets start as low as $11.89 (37% off).

I don't know which watch strap material or colors you prefer, or if you're willing to skip the high-quality Samsung originals for quantity. But if you bought the Galaxy Watch 8 or Watch 8 Classic at launch, you'll probably appreciate having some new watch bands to spruce up your new watch's style! And this is the right kind of last-minute Prime Day deal to buy: something cheap that upgrades your current tech rather than an expensive impulse buy!