Among the best remaining Garmin Prime Day deals, you'll find last-gen models and third-party resellers. The Venu Sq 2 for $149 ($100 off) at Amazon is the best cheap option left with 11-day battery life and accurate all-systems GNSS. Or you can still the Venu X1, my new favorite Garmin watch, for $100 off at Walmart.

But at this point, most Garmin fans should hold out for Black Friday for better deals. Instead, now's a good time to stock up on Garmin watch bands, like this 22mm QuickFit silicone band for $11.19 (20% off), or a nylon QuickFit for $12.99 (28% off).

Long-time Garmin fans know how painfully expensive Garmin's official bands are; the official QuickFit bands for your high-end Fenixes and Forerunners cost anywhere from $129 (silicone) to $299 (nylon), no joke. A third-party option may not be as fancy, but you can stock up on several and swap between them so you can keep them clean and sanitary after weeks of sweaty training.

Save 20% ANCOOL QuickFit Silicone Replacement Band: was $13.99 now $11.19 at Amazon Compatible with models like the Fenix 8 and Forerunner 970, this QuickFit strap has a relatively small Prime Day discount, but you can stock up on several that'll work for your current and future Garmin flagship watches. It's comfortable, comes in a ton of colors, and looks and feels better than the low price would suggest.

Save 28% IMIVIO 22mm Quickfit Nylon Replacement band: was $17.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Nylon is a great option for any premium Garmin watch because it provides a secure, tailored fit but offsets the heavy titanium or steel weight of the watch itself. This deal gets even better if you buy two and add the promo code "MZL7JZHF" for another 10% off on top of the Prime discount. Again, it's a great option if you want to stock up for your current watch, knowing it'll be compatible with the next one.

Otherwise, you may already have this Abanen Hook and Loop nylon strap (currently $12.79 or 20% off) because it's very popular and well-known among Garmin Fenix owners as a viable, comfortable alternative. If not, maybe start here! I'm personally a big fan.

Garmin's high prices for its official straps can be annoying, but I do appreciate how it only has two band types — QuickFit and Quick Release — across dozens of different watch models and years of releases. Just make sure to check which type and mm size your specific Garmin watch uses before buying one.

Garmin's official Quick Release bands are much more affordable. In fact, there's a live Prime Day deal for Garmin's official 22mm bands, down to $30.60 (23% off). But since this band type is compatible across a variety of watch and smartwatch brands, you're also likely to get a wider variety of cheap, high-quality options! My advice would be to check out these Barton Elite silicone bands first.

You can dive down a rabbit hole of Quick Release watch band options if Garmin's or Barton's bands don't appeal to you. Most of them will have their own Prime Day deals, and if you ever switch away from Garmin, you may be able to use these straps with other brands that use Quick Release.

Before the clock runs out on Prime Big Deal Days, I'd suggest looking through your options and building your watch band collection!