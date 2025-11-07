Is saving hundreds on a last-gen Garmin watch deal savvy shopping or a Black Friday bungle?

Garmin watches have a well-earned reputation for longevity. So when you see how expensive new Garmin watches are getting, a years-old Garmin at a steep discount will look mighty tempting. Since Garmin likes to clear out old stock during Black Friday, it's worth deciding now whether a last-gen Garmin watch is right for you, or if newer is better.

I've covered Garmin watch deals for years, and I always have to weigh whether I should recommend deals on models like the Forerunner 55 or 745 that are years out of date and have noticeable flaws, but let you buy into the Garmin ecosystem for $150 instead of $500.

Then you have Garmin's old flagships. Right now, you can get a Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $599 ($300 off) or 7X Pro Sapphire Solar for $659 ($340 off). You're spending half as much as a $1,300 Fenix 8 Pro, with flagship-level specs and battery life. But if you're planning to make your watch last for years, can you live without the quality-of-life improvements Garmin has introduced recently?

Save $300 Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy With up to 37 days or 122 GPS hours with solar, a built-in flashlight, dual-band GPS, offline maps with ClimbPro, a titanium bezel around a 1.4-inch touch display, and daily suggested running or cycling, the Fenix 7X gives you the best that Garmin has to offer — right up until the last year or so of new features.

Garmin's most recent generation has focused on what I'd call "mainstream" upgrades. The Fenix 8 added an AMOLED display, ECG and skin temperature data, and a mic & speaker for calls and commands. Those same features trickled down to cheaper Garmin models, along with the flashlight. Eventually, I'd bet that the Fenix 8 Pro's LTE-M and satellite tools will come to more watches, too.

The question becomes, do you need these? I don't use many of these new features especially often, but I strongly prefer AMOLED to MIP and would have trouble going back. For anyone tempted by smartwatches, you might prefer a much cheaper Vivoactive or Venu to a bulky Fenix 7X that hasn't modernized.

For people who use their old Garmin watch for basic workout tracking and glancing at notifications, though, splurging on a last-gen Fenix deal is smarter, because you're only paying for the fitness perks you'll care about, not the bells and whistles.

Don't let software FOMO make you pay extra

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

We also have to discuss Garmin's software gatekeeping. Even if Garmin watch hardware has a reputation for lasting years, they do so as closed-circuit artifacts of their time. At a certain point, Garmin locks off the OS and refuses to add any new features that might disrupt the delicate equilibrium.

Unfortunately, that tends to happen within 1–2 years, even for Garmin's Fenix flagships. There was plenty of controversy when Garmin stopped giving the Fenix 7 series new features after the Fenix 8 launch; now, anyone buying the Fenix 7X today won't get running economy, evening reports, Strength or Triathlon Coaching, a rucking mode, or other new features that've impressed me over the last year.

But that can't be helped! Garmin's strategy is to weaponize FOMO so that you feel tempted to buy the newest model. Then you feel entitled to cutting-edge features, and when they run out, you upgrade again. I guarantee Fenix 8 owners will be complaining about this in 2026, after the Fenix 9 launches.

Maybe buying an older model that's already cut off from feature updates is a good way to make sure you don't pay attention to shiny new Garmin toys, and remain happy with what you have for longer.

Buying last-gen is fine; focus more on what you need

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Today's best Garmin watches are more expensive than ever. Mid-range models like the $550 Venu 4 and Forerunner 570 are impressive, but why buy either of them when you can get an Epix Pro (Gen 2) for $499 ($250 off)? It's a question of whether last year's best features (like offline maps) or 2025's newest upgrades (like doubled AMOLED brightness) are more important to you.

It's an entirely different discussion if you're looking at lower-end Garmin watches. The Venu Sq 2 is frequently one of the cheapest models available during deal events, but it's quite limited in several ways. I'd much rather spend slightly more on a new cheap Garmin like the Vivoactive 6 (currently $50 off on Best Buy) than buy a model that will feel obsolete out of the box.

Otherwise, if you're really tempted by some of the best new Garmin watches, you'll have to be patient. Based on Garmin's typical deals timeline, we probably won't see a Fenix 8 or Forerunner 970 for $300 off until 2027 or 2028.