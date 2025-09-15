Garmin Fenix 8 Pro key upgrades over the Fenix 8: Is it worth it?
The Fenix 8 Pro primarily adds LTE and satellite data, but there are a couple other changes you may not realize at first.
Standalone watch
The Fenix 8 Pro will keep you connected with friends and family on your adventures, both for safety and avoiding isolation. MicroLED is the flashiest upgrade, but even the AMOLED display is an improvement. Unfortunately, these new perks come with some design trade-offs.
Pros
- Cellular calling, messaging, and tracking added
- Satellite messaging and SOS alerts
- Unique MicroLED display has incredible brightness
- AMOLED display is also brighter than Fenix 8's
Cons
- Even more expensive
- LTE/ satellite antennas make the design thicker
- No 43mm or MIP Solar option
- MicroLED watch is significantly shorter-lived
Nearly everything
The Fenix 8 brought major improvements to the flagship lineup with an AMOLED display, mic & speaker, flashlight, and dive-proof design. Though it lacks LTE and satellite, this is still a flagship watch with impressive accuracy and every other feature Garmin has to offer, as well as a more svelte design.
Pros
- Includes more colors, a third size, and optional solar recharging
- Better overall battery life than Pro
- Thinner design than Pro
- Has every Pro feature besides LTE and satellite
Cons
- Needs a smartphone and LTE signal to stay connected
- Nearly just as expensive
- AMOLED display is dimmer than it should be
Comparing the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs. Fenix 8 is refreshingly straightforward. Unlike other Garmin launches where they add dozens of new features, the Fenix 8 Pro adds LTE-M cellular, satellite, and either a MicroLED or brighter AMOLED display. That's it!
Of course, there's a little more to the story. The Fenix 8 Pro isn't the same size or weight as its predecessor, the battery life has changed, and (of course) the price has increased, especially for MicroLED. Plus, not all Fenix 8 models are the same, with some using different materials and missing key features.
With all that in mind, let's quickly break down everything that's changed (or unchanged) between the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro.
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs. Fenix 8: Price and models
The Garmin Fenix 8 ships in three sizes: 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm. All three models have stainless steel and Gorilla Glass display protection by default, but you can upgrade to titanium with sapphire crystal for $100 extra.
All three are available with AMOLED displays; if you prefer MIP displays with solar recharging, you must buy the 47mm or 51mm sizes. The Solar models only ship in titanium.
Overall, the Fenix 8 43mm costs either $1,000 or $1,100, while the 47mm and 51mm cost $1,100 or $1,200. You get three AMOLED color options or two MIP colors.
The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro is available in two sizes: 47mm and 51mm, both featuring titanium and sapphire glass. It does not offer steel or solar options. Garmin told DC Rainmaker that "hardware limitations with integrating the LTE antenna" prevented a 43mm option. As for MIP displays, they stated that they "just don’t have the connected versions of them this generation."
Because of this, you're limited to a 47mm or 51mm Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED in two colors (Carbon Grey DLC or Titanium). They cost $1,200 or $1,300, respectively, which is only $100 more than their titanium Fenix 8 counterparts — but $200 more if you consider stainless steel.
Plus, of course, you have the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED, which is only available in one 51mm size with a Carbon Gray DLC Titanium case, sapphire crystal, and a hefty $2,000 price tag.
Category
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED 47mm / 51mm
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED 51mm
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED 43mm / 47mm / 51mm
Garmin Fenix 8 MIP Solar 47mm / 51mm
Materials
Polymer and titanium case, titanium bezel
Polymer and titanium case, titanium bezel
Polymer and titanium case, titanium or stainless steel bezel
Polymer and titanium case, titanium or stainless steel bezel
Bands
22mm / 26mm QuickFit silicone
26mm QuickFit silicone
20mm / 22mm / 26mm QuickFit silicone
22mm / 26mm QuickFit silicone
Protection
10ATM, MIL-STD-810H, sapphire crystal
10ATM, MIL-STD-810H, sapphire crystal
10ATM, MIL-STD-810H, sapphire crystal or Gorilla Glass
10ATM, MIL-STD-810H, sapphire crystal
Display
1.4-inch (454x454) AMOLED, 2,000 nits
1.4-inch (454x454) MicroLED, 4,500 nits
1.3-inch (416x416) or 1.4-inch (454x454) AMOLED, 1,000 nits
1.3-inch (260x260) or 1.4-inch (280x280) MIP Solar
Dimensions
47 x 47 x 16mm
51 x 51 x 17.5mm
43 x 43 x 13.8mm
47 x 47 x 15.2mm
Weight
77g (47mm)
93g
60g or 66g (43mm)
80g (47mm)
Tracking and connectivity
GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, SatIQ; Bluetooth; ANT+; Wi-Fi; satellite; LTE
GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, SatIQ; Bluetooth; ANT+; Wi-Fi; satellite; LTE
GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, SatIQ; Bluetooth; ANT+; Wi-Fi
GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, SatIQ; Bluetooth; ANT+; Wi-Fi
Sensors
Elevate v5 HRM, SpO2, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, compass, depth sensor, gyroscope
Elevate v5 HRM, SpO2, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, compass, depth sensor, gyroscope
Elevate v5 HRM, SpO2, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, compass, depth sensor, gyroscope
Elevate v5 HRM, SpO2, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, compass, depth sensor, gyroscope
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs. Fenix 8: What's the same?
Putting aside the Fenix 8's alternative sizes, materials, and display types for now, the Fenix 8 and 8 Pro both have 47mm and 51mm sizes with 22mm or 26mm QuickFit silicone bands, respectively. They all use a 1.4-inch, 454 x 454 resolution AMOLED touch display.
All Fenix 8 and Pro models use fiber-reinforced polymer with a titanium rear cover for the case, achieving a 10ATM water rating with MIL-STD-810H protection against shock, thermal, and water damage. Premium Fenix 8s match the 8 Pro with sapphire crystal glass and a titanium bezel.
If you're planning to go diving or snorkeling, all Fenix 8 models have dive-proof buttons and can reach a depth of 40 meters safely, something only the Garmin Descent models offer.
With either model, you get a 5th-gen Elevate sensor suite with optical HR, blood oxygen, ECGs, and skin temperature, delivering the brand's best accuracy, along with an altimeter for elevation, accelerometer and gyroscope for accurate wrist tracking, and a compass for following routes.
With the built-in mic and speaker, any Fenix 8 can make Bluetooth calls, pass-through voice commands to your phone assistant (aka Gemini or Siri), or on-watch commands like Start a Workout or Show my Sleep Score.
For nighttime workouts, you get a built-in flashlight with four white LED intensity levels and one dim red light. And you get other common perks like Garmin Pay, dual-band GPS, 32GB of storage for music playlists and maps, and connectivity with external HRMs, cycling power meters, Varia sensors, and other BLE or ANT+ accessories.
As for software, Garmin has squeezed literally hundreds of training features and sports modes into the Fenix 8, far too many to cover here. So I'll focus on the main points.
You get all of the running software available on the Forerunner 970, including training load, Garmin Run Coach, hill and endurance scores, automatic lactate threshold, multisport workouts, and the excellent running tolerance tool added in the August 2025 update.
The Fenix 8 Pro and Fenix 8 Sapphire models get preloaded road and trail maps; you can download maps manually via Garmin Express for the steel Fenix 8s. Otherwise, all Fenix 8 models get preloaded golf courses and ski resort maps, plus the widest range of extreme sports.
Overall, the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro should continue to receive the same software updates with new features for the next year or two, before Garmin moves on to the Fenix 9.
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs. Fenix 8: Design, display, and battery differences
The Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED gives you the same 1.4-inch display size and pixels per inch as the Fenix 8, but also a major brightness boost from about 1,000 nits to 4,500 nits. Powered by 400,000 individual LEDs, you get incredible outdoor visibility.
While an AMOLED Fenix 8 may eventually deal with burn-in issues, a MicroLED display is much less likely to struggle with this, offering better longevity. Plus, MicroLED has improved visibility from wide viewing angles and superior color accuracy.
If you (understandably) aren't willing to pay $700+ more for MicroLED, the Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED hits 2,000 nits of brightness, double the Fenix 8's brightness, and is much more readable and vivid in outdoor conditions.
On the design front, the Fenix 8 Pro is much thicker than the Fenix 8 because of its built-in antennas for cellular and satellite connectivity. Specifically, the Fenix 8 Pro 47mm is 2.2mm thicker, while the 51mm is 1.8mm thicker. And if you jump to the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED, it's 2.8mm thicker.
Most Fenix 8s are bulky, and the Pro models are barely any heavier. But even diehard Garmin watch fans who don't mind thick watches might find these chunky Fenix 8 Pros don't work for them. In particular, anyone who liked the Fenix 8 43mm model won't appreciate that size being left off the Pro lineup.
I've broken down all of the Fenix 8 Pro battery life differences across sizes and display types. It's fair to say that the Pro AMOLED models do slightly worse for "normal" battery life and multiband GPS tracking, but are comparable for normal GPS tracking and slightly better if you use always-on display mode. Most people will be fine with these stats.
Battery category
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED 47mm / 51mm
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED 51mm
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED 47mm / 51mm
Garmin Fenix 8 MIP Solar 47mm / 51mm
Smartwatch mode
47mm: 15 days
10 days
47mm: 16 days
47mm: 21 days (28 w/ solar)
AOD mode
47mm: 8 days
4 days
47mm: 7 days
N/A
GPS only
47mm: 48 hours
44 hours
47mm: 47 hours
47mm: 67 hours (92 w/ solar)
Multiband GPS:
47mm: 30 hours
34 hours
47mm: 35 hours
47mm: 37 hours (43 w/ solar)
Multiband GPS + LTE Livetrack
47mm: 12 hours
17 hours
N/A
N/A
That doesn't apply to the Fenix 8 Pro 51mm MicroLED, which has decent GPS tracking stats but is below average for normal battery life compared to most Garmin watches, let alone the 51mm Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro. The power draw from this new display tech must be significant.
Lastly, if you own the Fenix 8 MIP Solar, switching to the Fenix 8 Pro will mean losing a significant amount of battery life, whether you choose AMOLED or MicroLED.
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs. Fenix 8: Feature differences
Compared to the complicated design changes above, this section is mercifully easy to discuss. The Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro have no major feature differences except for LTE and satellite connectivity, which I covered in my initial Fenix 8 Pro guide.
I'll focus on broad strokes here: With an $8/month InReach subscription, you can call people, send voice messages, or text people via the Garmin Messenger app anywhere with cellular coverage, using the Fenix 8 Pro.
Plus, you can send your real-time location over LTE-M networks using LiveTrack. You no longer need your phone as an intermediary, which is more likely to die on you mid-activity than a Garmin watch.
While the Fenix 8 Pro will default to cellular networks where available, you can use Skylo satellite connectivity to send simple check-in messages or send an SOS to Garmin's emergency response team. It's available in America, southern Canada, and most of Europe.
You'll need to stand somewhere with an unobstructed line of sight to satellites for at least 30 seconds to send and receive messages in cellular dead zones; areas above or below these longitudinal sweet spots won't work.
Likewise, you'll only be able to call people in countries with supported "roaming networks." Garmin's official page lists the supported LTE and satellite countries.
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs. Fenix 8: Which should you buy, or should you upgrade?
If you've bought a Garmin Fenix 8 already, I wouldn't recommend buying a Fenix 8 Pro without an amazing trade-in deal. I understand the appeal of a standalone smartwatch for serious outdoorsmen, but at this point, it makes more sense to buy an InReach Messenger Plus for $500 for messaging, tracking, and emergency SOS, and pair it with the Fenix 8 you have.
If you have an older Garmin watch, it's a different discussion. Both the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro are painfully expensive; if you're going to spend that much anyway, $100 extra — plus a monthly subscription — for peace of mind in emergencies is reasonable. But unless you frequently go on nighttime runs without a phone or on long, solo hiking excursions, you may not really need it.
Maybe Garmin will eventually make more "Pro" watches with LTE and satellite, in which case you could skip both models; for now, the Fenix 8 Pro is unique to Garmin's lineup, while you can get most of the Fenix 8's features for cheaper with the $750 Forerunner 970 or $800 Venu X1.
Choose the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro if you're a diehard Garmin fan who's willing to pay top dollar and even more monthly for an InReach LTE and satellite subscription, just to ensure you're always connected if you need help or your family wants to check in. Skip it if you're not someone who really needs these features or can't handle heavy watches.
Choose (or stick with) the Garmin Fenix 8 if you want all the Garmin bells and whistles for workouts, but rarely go anywhere without your phone or have no worries about being off the grid for an hour or two. Grab the Fenix 8 Pro if you want the best display quality, or skip both watches if you can settle for a cheaper model.
