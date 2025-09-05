Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro takes the Fenix 8 template and adds cellular and satellite messaging for $100 (plus a monthly fee). That's on par with what competing brands charge. Now I want Garmin to start bringing this Pro upgrade to a much wider range of watches, but I don't know if it'll be able to pull it off.

I understand Garmin choosing the Fenix 8 Pro as its launch point. Loyal users get first dibs on InReach cellular calls, satellite messaging, and emergency SOS, without losing the premium Fenix perks they already enjoy. And the Fenix 8's fantastic battery life ensures it can handle the extra battery burn from LTE connectivity.

The problem, of course, is that the Fenix 8 Pro costs $1,200 or more. Garmin watch fans expect inflated prices, but this stretches the budget most people want to spend. As great as the Fenix 8 is, not everyone will want a thick, titanium model when they can get a lighter Forerunner, longer-lived Enduro, or stylish Venu.

I want Garmin to launch "Pro" versions of its most popular models. It already sells several "Music" variants, which add Wi-Fi and music storage (but nothing else) for $50. A $100 "Pro" upgrade with LTE and satellite could follow that same template, spreading better safety tools across the lineup.

My concern, though, is that LTE and satellite may end up being another cool Garmin feature restricted to the most premium price tiers and biggest watches.

Why I want more 'Garmin X Pro' watches

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro gives you cellular and satellite support for $100 more than the standard Fenix 8. With LTE, you can call and message contacts via the Garmin Messenger app or share your real-time GPS location over LTE via LiveTrack so loved ones have your last-known location in an emergency.

For satellite messaging, you'll need to find an unobstructed spot to connect with a Skylo satellite for at least 30 seconds, after which the Pro will send your text messages (or SOS) and receive any queued messages.

Garmin's solution isn't perfect, since friends and family will have to download Garmin Messenger, or else receive your messages from a random Garmin number. But since half of its customers use iPhones, Garmin would have always needed a workaround. It's certainly better than the alternative (nothing)!

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

What matters is that any Garmin watch will, by default, last for days (if not weeks) longer than an Apple, Galaxy, or Pixel Watch with LTE capabilities. None of these has a LiveTrack equivalent, and only the Pixel Watch 4 has satellite SOS via the same Skylo network (and no casual satellite messaging option).

Serious outdoorsy types who frequently hike in dead zones would much rather rely on a watch that can last for weeks instead of hours for emergencies. You need GPS longevity and peace of mind more than you need apps or Gemini/ Siri smarts on the trail.

The upcoming Venu 4 seems best suited to compete with mainstream watches because of its stylish design, and it would appeal to women who want to run late or hike in isolated areas, but have safety concerns. Why not sell a Venu 4 Pro?

Beyond that, an Enduro 3 Pro or Instinct 3 Pro with solar recharging would allow you to claw back the battery used for every LTE call or satellite message. And everyone who bought the Forerunner 945 LTE for cellular safety tools would want a modern Forerunner Pro with more fleshed-out features.

Why we may not see many Garmin LTE watches

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has an obvious logistical challenge: it sells dozens of watches, so which ones need a cellular upgrade? It'll probably start with premium models like the Tactix 8 for soldiers or Quatix 8 for sailors, for whom staying connected is vital. But I'd want the more accessible Forerunners, Instincts, and Venus to follow.

Here's the problem: look how physically chunky the Fenix 8 Pro is. Both the 47mm and 51mm Pro models are about 2mm thicker than their Fenix 8 counterparts. At 16mm and 16.5mm, they're blockier than nearly every fitness watch out there.

Garmin told DC Rainmaker that "due to hardware limitations with integrating the LTE antenna," it couldn't make a 43mm Fenix 8 Pro size work. Engineering challenges meant it "wasn't possible" to make the cellular and satellite antennas small enough. They insisted that they weren't "avoiding" making smaller, LTE-enabled watches as a long-term strategy, though.

The too-small Fenix 8 43mm (Image credit: Garmin)

The 1.3-inch, 13.8mm-thick Fenix 8 43mm isn't what I'd call a small watch! So I'm skeptical that this first-gen antenna could fit inside any Venu model, whether it's the 12mm Venu 3 or 8mm Venu X1. At least until Garmin's engineers can make one that's smaller but still offers strong connectivity.

Hopefully, watches like the Instinct 3 or Forerunner 570 would be big enough to fit a full-sized antenna inside. Even with the $100 LTE surcharge added, they'd cost half as much as the Fenix 8 Pro. They wouldn't last as long for combined GPS and LiveTrack, but they'd offer enough battery for more casual athletes working out for a couple of hours at a time.

Given how Garmin tends to price-lock certain features like offline maps to its most expensive watches, I honestly wouldn't be too surprised if we only see LTE and satellite come to its most expensive models with large displays and thick batteries, like the Forerunner 970.

Prove me wrong, Garmin! Sell off your $1,200 Fenix 8 Pro stock to superusers, and then bring this LTE/ satellite tech to your full lineup. I'm sure there'll be a big audience for it.