"Would you buy a Garmin watch with a crown?" That's the question long-time Garmin fans may have to answer soon, based on a report suggesting that "ongoing Garmin hardware work" is in progress toward a rotating crown with a magnetic sensor.

Gadgets & Wearables shared this news, explaining that the Hall effect sensor wouldn't rely on mechanical parts or a physical connection, making it easier for Garmin to preserve its watches' water resistance. For context, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic uses a Hall sensor for its rotating crown.

Garmin's main fitness and smartwatch rivals have used crowns for years, which made Garmin's button-heavy designs a point of pride and comfort for its fans. They're slower to press but more dependable than sweaty touchscreen swipes, without the finicky accidental turns you get when a crown bumps into something; they're also more accessible for left-handed athletes.

(Image credit: Gadgets & Wearables)

The alleged design would sport two left-side buttons and a single right-side crown. Assuming the above mockup is accurate, it would be similar to a Pixel Watch 4's or Suunto Race 2's centered crown, rather than the top-right placement you get on a COROS or Apple Watch.

There are dozens of Garmin watch subbrands, and even if this report is accurate, there's no guarantee Garmin will ditch Up/ Down buttons on its Fenix, Forerunner, or Instinct watches. Garmin may only use them on its "mainstream" lineups, aka updating the two-button Venu 4 or Vivoactive 6 with crowns.

On the other hand, we've seen how AMOLED displays started with the Venu series and then took over most Garmin watches over the past few years, despite the outcry from MIP display fans who took pride in Garmin's use of this less-popular tech.

The MIP vs. AMOLED debate had passionate athletes on both sides, whereas I'm not certain how many Garmin watch fans have been clamoring for a crown. If this report proves accurate, we may see our first Garmin watch with a crown relatively soon; the reaction will depend on which lineup gets the crown.

The main thing a Garmin watch with a crown would need

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Putting a crown on a Garmin watch would have some upsides. When it comes to map navigation, I prefer COROS watches because zooming in and out is significantly easier with a crown than with buttons. The COROS NOMAD and APEX 4 are excellent hiking companions, whether I'm following a route or just checking what trails are nearby.

Of course, only premium Garmin models like the Fenix 8 and Forerunner 970 even have maps, and hardcore Garmin/ button fans are the most likely to buy these. If the Garmin Fenix 9 introduces the crown next year, that could be a big risk, considering Garmin's stock took a big hit because, among other things, Fenix 8 Pro sales were lower than anticipated.

Let's assume Garmin does give its flagship watches a crown. I think it would only work if Garmin accompanied it with a significant processor or memory boost. Garmin watches, packed with features while optimized for long battery life, have felt a bit laggy this generation, especially when scrolling through maps, and speedier crown scrolling would expose this.

Ideally, Garmin would take this opportunity to boost performance a bit, while maintaining the same battery life that Garmin fans expect.

Why Garmin might go down this route

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

As a runner in a warm-climate area, I don't have the same issues with a crown as other athletes will. Turning a crown is harder with gloves in cold-weather regions, and if it juts out too far, it can interfere with certain bodyweight or gym exercises. Even if buttons are more deliberate to press, they're a safer choice, one Garmin has relied on for a decade.

So why would Garmin ignore your likely ambivalence to a crown? Because Garmin already has your business. It needs to satisfy shareholders by continuing to grow its audience, stealing them away from Apple and Samsung. And quite simply, those users might be more comfortable with a crown than buttons. It's the same reason AMOLED displays have become the norm.

We shouldn't get too riled up by a single unconfirmed report, and Garmin watches may stick to five-button layouts for years to come. But the report is plausible, and it wouldn't shock me if we see our first Garmin crown in 2026.