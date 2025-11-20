Save up to $150 on Garmin's two best last-gen watches for most people

The Garmin holiday sale has some fantastic early Black Friday deals, and if you've been waiting for a premium Fenix 8 or Forerunner 965, now's the time. But as someone who's tested most recent Garmin watches from the past few years, my first recommendation would be the Forerunner 265 for outdoor athletes or the Venu 3 for indoor athletes.

Right now, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is $299 ($150 off) at Best Buy, while the Garmin Venu 3 is $349 ($100 off).

For two years, the Venu 3 has been our #1 best Garmin watch recommendation, while the Forerunner 265 was our best running watch recommendation for nearly as long. They've since been supplanted by the $550 Venu 4 and Forerunner 570, both excellent options but priced outside the range of everyday athletes. As a runner, I'd much rather pay $250 less for a Forerunner 265.

Save 33% ($150) Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The Forerunner 265 is jam-packed with training tools for runners, hikers, and triathletes. Training load focus and daily run suggestions tell you whether you need to focus on jogging, tempo, or sprints to improve your VO2 Max, while Training Readiness warns you if you've overtrained and need a rest day. <p>It has Garmin's patented, hyper-accurate dual-band GPS, sensor essentials like an altimeter for elevation and a gyroscope for running form analysis, and 13-day battery life. The Forerunner 265 has the tools for self-guided athletes to hit PRs and judge their Health Status. It has Garmin's patented, hyper-accurate dual-band GPS, sensor essentials like an altimeter for elevation and a gyroscope for running form analysis, and 13-day battery life. The Forerunner 265 has the tools for self-guided athletes to hit PRs and judge their Health Status.

✅Recommended if: You are at least a semi-serious runner who enjoys the sport but has hit a rut and needs help increasing your mileage or pace safely; you're not a fan of Garmin's old MIP displays; and you don't need traditional smarts beyond notifications.

❌Skip this deal if: You need extra Forerunner 965 perks like offline maps and another week of battery life; you'd prefer a more well-rounded, skinny option like the Venu 3; or you need a true smartwatch with proper app support.

My Forerunner 265 vs. Venu 3 guide breaks down how these two "classics with plenty left in the tank" compare. The Forerunner 265 is more specialized, focusing on training above everything else, while the Venu 3 slacks on workout recs but offers major upgrades for health data, style, and smarts.