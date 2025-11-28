The best Garmin alternative for runners and hikers is $50 off (with a sneaky second deal)

The COROS PACE Pro is a fantastic alternative to the Forerunner 265, which is also $299 for Black Friday, and you can get a coupon code for a second device.

A topographical map mode on the COROS PACE Pro, sitting on top of a wooden armrest. The map shows a 500ft. region of a nearby park.
(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

I've been covering some great Garmin Black Friday deals, which make expensive Forerunner, Instinct, and Fenix watches for runners and hikers more accessible. But even discounted, you still have to pay upward of $449 (Forerunner 965) or $649 (Forerunner 970) for the best software features, especially offline maps for trail running or hiking.

That's why, even though the COROS PACE Pro at $299 ($50 off) isn't the biggest Black Friday deal, it's a great alternative because it started off "cheap" for the value it offers: 20 days of battery life, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, dual-band GPS that worked quite accurately in my PACE Pro review, and offline hiking and street maps that were updated to include street names and places of interest earlier this year.

COROS PACE Pro: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Android Central verdict: ★★★★

I ranked the COROS PACE Pro as the best mid-range running watch available today, beating out alternatives from Garmin, Suunto, Polar, Amazfit, and others for both accuracy and value.

COROS gave the PACE Pro a speedy processor (for a fitness watch), so when using the topographic maps, zooming in/ out with the crown or swiping on the touchscreen is speedy and seamless. And its EvoLab training suite will help you stay focused for your marathon training.

The COROS Heart Rate Monitor sitting on a table outside. The name and &quot;water resistance 3ATM&quot; are visible around the optical HR sensor.

You can get a discounted COROS Heart Rate Monitor with your PACE Pro purchase. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

