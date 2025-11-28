The best Garmin alternative for runners and hikers is $50 off (with a sneaky second deal)

I've been covering some great Garmin Black Friday deals, which make expensive Forerunner, Instinct, and Fenix watches for runners and hikers more accessible. But even discounted, you still have to pay upward of $449 (Forerunner 965) or $649 (Forerunner 970) for the best software features, especially offline maps for trail running or hiking.

That's why, even though the COROS PACE Pro at $299 ($50 off) isn't the biggest Black Friday deal, it's a great alternative because it started off "cheap" for the value it offers: 20 days of battery life, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, dual-band GPS that worked quite accurately in my PACE Pro review, and offline hiking and street maps that were updated to include street names and places of interest earlier this year.

The bigger Black Friday deal that'll tempt more people is the Garmin Forerunner 265 at $299 ($150 off), but if you compare them directly, the PACE Pro offers an extra week of battery life and about double the dual-band GPS tracking (31 vs. 14 hours), and its brighter display (1,500 vs. 1,000 nits) displays maps clearly while Garmin only gives the 265 breadcrumb navigation. They both offer essentials like training load, recovery recommendations, and personalized running regimens.

You can get a discounted COROS Heart Rate Monitor with your PACE Pro purchase. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

For serious hikers or ruckers, the