I didn't see this coming! The Garmin Venu 4 is my new favorite fitness watch, and it just got its first deal in time for Black Friday

The Garmin Venu 4 hasn't been out for very long, but as Black Friday week continues, we're seeing more and more devices going on sale, and that includes the first significant deal for Garmin's new watch. A 9% Black Friday discount may not sound like a lot, but when Garmin watches are typically quite pricey, any discount can help.

The Garmin Venu 4 normally retails for $549, which is a $100 premium over its predecessor. Fortunately, this 9% discount brings that down to $499, which feels a bit more reasonable for a generational upgrade like this. This goes for both the 41mm and 45mm sizes, which are available in various color combinations. The leather band option is a bit pricier, but it still gets a price cut from $599 to as low as $537.

✅Recommended if: You're a fitness enthusiast who wants a good all-around watch for tracking workouts and health metrics. Also if you own an older Garmin watch with the previous Elevate sensor and want more accurate readings, newer fitness features, or even a better UI.

❌Skip this deal if: You are a more serious runner or hiker who wants a watch with more physical buttons to rely less on the touch screen. Also you want longer battery life similar to the Instinct, Fenix, and even Forerunner series.

A great all-around fitness watch

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

I spent about a month reviewing the Garmin Venu 4, and as much as I enjoyed the Venu 3, the newer model has since become my default workout watch. It has tons of sports modes, meaning no matter what you're into, it's ready. Plus, despite a few blips here and there, the Elevate v5 sensor is quite accurate, which we've also noticed when testing other Garmin watches with the sensor.

If you lift weights like me, you'll enjoy the pretty accurate rep counter and automatic sets, which also time your rests in between. You can also input your weight into the watch after each set, meaning you can ditch the pen and paper.

If you're coming from an older Garmin watch, you may appreciate the newer UI. It's cleaner, faster, and makes more sense, so that anyone could pick it up and go.

You'll also appreciate features like Training Readiness, Health Status, and the sleep coach. All of these features, combined with Body Battery, are here to ensure that you're ready for whatever the day has in store.

You can set up a fitness plan in the Garmin app and follow it on the watch for easy guidance through your workout. And if you don't have a plan set up, the morning report will still surface daily workout recommendations to keep you moving. Post-workout details are also great, and the watch will even provide a visual representation of the muscles you worked out.

Oh, and while the Venu 4 may have less battery life than its predecessor, it makes up for it by including a new flashlight, which gets pretty bright and can come in handy during night runs!